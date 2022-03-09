PM Modi Applauded By Sheikh Hasina For Evacuating Bangladeshi Nationals From War-Torn Ukraine

Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescuing nine Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

News agency ANI tweeted quoting government sources, "Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Narendra Modi for rescuing its 9 nationals from Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga.' Nepalese, Tunisian students were also rescued under this operation,"

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Narendra Modi for rescuing its 9 nationals from Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'. Nepalese, Tunisian students were also rescued under this operation: Government sources



(file photos) pic.twitter.com/lXcMt8zu4A — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

India has rescued stranded citizens, primarily students, of several other nations, including Pakistan, Nepal, and Tunisia, under its evacuation mission, titled 'Operation Ganga' since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago.

India Airlifted Pakistani Student

According to ANI, Shafique, rescued by Indian authorities, is now en route to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. They added that she would be reunited with her family soon.

Shafique expressed her gratitude to the Indian embassy in Kyiv and the Indian PM after being rescued by Indian authorities.

In the video released by ANI, where Shafique was seen stating, "I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation, and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy".

According to a press release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, as many as 410 Indians were brought back to India on Tuesday by special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries via two special civilian flights from Suceava. It has resulted in the return of approximately 18,000 Indians via special flights that began on February 22, 2022.

PM's Efforts On Evacuation

PM Modi had taken up a series of high-level meetings with senior ministers and officials to discuss the evacuation of Indian nationals. He spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin about it, reiterating his call for an end to the conflict, violence and a return to dialogue.

Also Read:'Not Begging': Ukraine No Longer Keen To Join NATO Membership; Any Hope For An Armistice?