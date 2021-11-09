All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
From Fighting WWII To Being Honoured With Padma Shri: Journey Of Indias Oldest Working Journalist

Image Credits: Twitter/President of India 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

From Fighting WWII To Being Honoured With Padma Shri: Journey Of India's Oldest Working Journalist

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Mizoram,  9 Nov 2021 8:55 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

At age of 94, Lalbiakthanga Pachuau was declared the 'oldest working journalist' by the Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department and Mizoram Journalist Association.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Lalbiakthanga Pachuau from Mizoram was one of the many people who received the Padma Shri from President Ramnath Kovind yesterday, on November 8. At the age of 94, he is the oldest working journalist currently in India. He was there in person to receive this honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Pachuau was declared the oldest working journalist by the Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department and Mizoram Journalist Association. Speaking to NDTV, he was overjoyed to have received the fourth highest civilian award, vowing to keep working hard till his very last breath.


The veteran journalist added that he is forever indebted to his colleagues and well-wishers who have played an integral part in his professional life. "I never expected I would be receiving the Padma Shri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally congratulated me during the award presentation ceremony. I will continue to be a part of the journalism profession for as long as I can," he said.

World War II To Zoram Tlangau

Pachuau was born in 1927 in a village called Saichal, near Mizoram's capital city, Aizawl. He was in his 20s when he fought in World War II in 1945 against the Japanese in the Assam regiment. For this reason, he won several military awards.

In 1953, Lalbiakthanga Pachuau started his writing journey. His first job was with a small vernacular daily called 'Zoram Thrupan'. In just 20 years, he became the editor of a local publication called 'Zoran Tlangau, which he runs till the present day. He is a prominent figure in Mizoram and has been a part of the state's apex body for journalists for years now.

Apart from his journalistic prowess, he was the founder president of Mizoram Social Defence Union in the 1990s to stand against the rampant usage of alcohol and drugs in the state. Along with this, Pachuau was one of the delegates at the peace talks between the Mizo National Front and the then Central government in the 1980s.

Also Read: Know More About Dr Padma Bandhopadhyay: First Air Marshal To Receive Padma Shri


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Padma Shri 
Mizoram 
Journalist 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X