All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mirabai Chanu Clinches Gold At Singapore Weightlifting, Qualifies For Commonwealth Games In New 55Kg Division

Image Credits: Twitter/ Rahul Trehan

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Mirabai Chanu Clinches Gold At Singapore Weightlifting, Qualifies For Commonwealth Games In New 55Kg Division

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  25 Feb 2022 10:54 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-25T16:43:50+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Competing in the 55kg weight class for the first time, Chanu lifted 191 kg (86kg+105kg) to stand on top of the podium in an uncompetitive field.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Star Indian lifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 55kg weight category on Friday, February 25, by winning the gold in the Singapore Weightlifting International.

Competing in the 55kg weight class for the first time, Chanu lifted 191 kg (86kg+105kg) to stand on top of the podium in an uncompetitive field.

Australia's Jessica Sewastenko's was the second-placed lifter and her best effort was 167 kg (77kg+90kg), a whopping 24 kg less than Chanu's. Elly Cassandra Englebert of Malaysia claimed the third spot with the best effort of 165 kg (75kg+90kg), News18 reported.

"Happy to have qualified for the CWG 2022. My participation would not have been possible without the prompt response of @IndiaSports & @meaMADAD in facilitating the Vaccinated Travel Lane Pass for me and my team, without which we couldn't have travelled to Singapore for the event," Chanu wrote on her official Twitter handle.

"Six months of intense training and my never ending love for the sport continues to pay off as I qualify for the @CWG2022 🏋️‍♀️ I would like to extend my thanks to our @IndiaSports Weightlifting Federation of India @Media_SAI @OGQ_India & all the other stakeholders. #RoadToCWG22," she said in another tweet.

First Competitive Event Since Tokyo Games

Having pulled out of the world championships in December 2021, this was Chanu's first competitive event since the historic Tokyo Games performance last year, when she clinched the country's first silver medal in weightlifting at the Olympics.

Based on her Commonwealth rankings, the 27-year-old has also qualified for the Commonwealth Games in the 49 kg weight category.

However, to maximise India's chances of bagging more gold medals at the CWG, it is expected that Chanu will compete in the new 55kg weight division.

The Singapore Weightlifting International is a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The top eight lifters in each weight category in the ongoing tournament will directly qualify for the 2022 CWG.

Also Read: Delhi Students Create Platform To Track Hate Speech On Twitter During Assembly Elections

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Mirabai Chanu 
Weightlifting 
Commonwealth Games 
Singapore Weightlifting International 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X