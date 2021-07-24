Pegasus Leak: Millions Sleep Well, Walk Safely On Streets Due To Our Spyware, Says NSO

Israeli cybersecurity company NSO Group issued a statement on Saturday, July 24, and said that millions of people across the globe sleep well at night and walk along the streets safely due to the technologies like Pegasus.

The company also stated that it does not operate the technology, nor does it have access to the data collected by its clients, reported Hindustan Times.



The statement comes amid the raging controversy over NSO's spyware Pegasus, after reports of phone numbers of Indian politicians, journalists and other prominent personalities were found on a leaked list of possible targets for hacking.



"Millions of people around the world are sleeping well at night, and safely walking in the streets, thanks to Pegasus and similar technologies which help intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies around the world to prevent and investigate crime, terrorism, and paedophilia rings that are hiding under the umbrella of end-to-End encryption apps," a spokesperson for NSO said.



"NSO, together with many of the other cyber intelligence companies in the world, provides cyber intelligence tools for governments because law enforcement agencies around the world are in the dark and there's no regulatory solution that allows them to monitor malicious acts on instant messaging and social media", the company added.



The spokesperson asserted that the company is doing its best to help create a safer world.

Review Committee Established

Meanwhile, Israel has established a committee to review the allegations of misuse of Pegasus software. It also hinted at a possible "review of the whole matter of giving licences".



"The defence establishment appointed a review committee made up of several bodies," lawmaker Ram Ben-Barak, the head of Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, told Army Radio on Thursday.



"When they finish their review, we'll demand to see the results and assess whether we need to make corrections," added.



Ben-Barak, who earlier was the former deputy head of Israel's Mossad spy agency, stressed that Israel's priority was "to review this whole matter of giving licenses".

