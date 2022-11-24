Military Station Felicitates Kerala Couple Behind Viral Wedding Invitation Penned To The Indian Army

A wedding invitation of Trivandrum-based Rahul R Pillai and Karthika KS made quite the buzz on social media for its heartwarming message for the "heroes" of the nation — The Indian Army. Moved by the invite, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) for the armed force gave an official response from their Twitter account, wishing the duo all the best for their future together.

Soon after the wedding of the couple, they received an invite to the Pangode Military station in Trivandrum and were felicitated by the Station Commander, Brigadier Lalit Sharma, in the presence of media and other personnel.

'Grateful For Keeping Us Safe'

Trivandrum-based Rahul and Karthika tied the knot on November 10 in the state's capital, and it garnered quite the attention from netizens for the heartwarming wedding invite. Beside the official invite, the couple penned a note that read, "We are truly thankful for your love, determination, and true patriotism towards our country. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe."

It went on to read that it's due to the army's selfless service to the country that people like them get to sleep peacefully, ensure their loved ones have happy days and get married to lead a happy future. Inviting the army with wide arms on their special day, the couple requested their presence and blessings.

A report by the New Indian Express said it was Rahul's idea to send the wedding invitation along with a personal handwritten note to the Indian Army. Rahul's uncle was an ex-army man himself and used to narrate numerous stories about the force's bravery and sacrifices. Karthika, too, has carried immense respect for the Armed Forces since childhood, and it only seemed apt for them to ask for the army's blessings on their wedding day. The note was received well by many netizens and the Army themselves, who joined along to share their happiness over the newlywed's special day.

Pangode Camp Setting Up A Warm Welcome

The Indian Army's official Twitter handle responded to the viral wedding invite and wrote, "#IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever."

'Best Wishes' #IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life.#TogetherForever pic.twitter.com/3SmwQGUBWo — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 18, 2022

As a mark of appreciation for the invite, the couple was invited to the Military Station in Pangode on November 21. They were then felicitated by the Station Commander, Brigadier Lalit Sharma, who expressed "deepest appreciation for their adorable marriage invite."

Brigadier Sharma shared a conversation with the couple and presented them with a bouquet of flowers and a memento. He also had a piece of advice for the couple, "To be in uniform or not, the contribution of every citizen is valuable, and the Army's existence depends upon the citizens." This message, along with the shared respect for the armed forces, is winning the internet again.



