All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Military Expenditure Takes Precedence Over Climate, Surpassing $2 Trillion Benchmark

Image Credit: Unsplash, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Military Expenditure Takes Precedence Over Climate, Surpassing $2 Trillion Benchmark

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Others/World,  26 April 2022 10:46 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The global military expenditure has reached an all-time high, passing $2 trillion in 2021, according to a report by a leading defence think-tank based in Sweden, as spending increased for the seventh consecutive year.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Sweden-based Stockholm International Peace Research Insititute (SIPRI) announced that the global expenditure on the military had touched the $2 trillion mark for the first time. The United States, China, India, the United Kingdom and Russia accounted for more than 62 per cent of the global military expenditure. Despite the onset of the worldwide health pandemic, countries worldwide continued to enrich their defence arsenal, with the spending on the military increasing by 0.7 per cent in 2021. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and the country's military spending increased by 2.4 per cent, thereby taking the total amount to $65.9 billion.

Russia Spends Over 4$ Of Their GDP On Military

"In 2021, military spending rose for the seventh consecutive time to reach $2.1 trillion. That is the highest figure we have ever had," Diego Lopes da Silva, senior researcher at SIPRI, Al Jazeera, reported. Russia spends around 4.1 per cent of their GDP on their military, which is much higher than the global average. Moreover, Moscow is also the fifth-largest military spender in the world. As tensions have risen in Europe, NATO countries have also significantly increased their military expenditure. In the West, the US takes over any other state with a price of $801 billion, which was reduced by 1.44 per cent, against the global trend.

Impending Climate Crisis: The Biggest 'Existential Threat'

The development comes when the world is dealing with an impending climate crisis. The United Nations overwhelmingly accepted that climate change is a significant threat to humanity. The UN said that even though there were countless solutions to tackle the 'existential threat' of our times, it was not clear how these solutions would be paid for. More than a decade ago, developed countries had pledged $100 billion for the environment by 2020, and climate finance heavily falls short of how much the world is spending to build its arsenal.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Priest Arrested For Asking Dalit Newlyweds To Pray From 'Outside The Temple'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Military expenditure 
Climate Crisis 
Russia 
War 

Must Reads

Serving Humanity! Kerala Doctor Heads To War-Torn Ukraine On A Mission To Treat Refugees
Does This Image Show Allahabad University Students Arrested For Making Bombs? No, Claim Is False!
DGCI Gives Emergency Use Authorisation To 3 Vaccines For Children: Here's All You Need To Know
Why Are Cloth Based Pads Demonised In Indian Market? Bursting Some Common Myths
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X