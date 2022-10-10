All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meta Issues Warning To 1 Million Facebook Users About Stolen Usernames, Passwords

Image Credit- Unsplash, Unsplash 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Meta Issues Warning To 1 Million Facebook Users About Stolen Usernames, Passwords

Ishita Singh

Writer: Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Remote Intern

She is a versatile content writer, an orator and a graphic designer who prefers multitasking under pressure and complies with the deadline.

See article by Ishita Singh

India,  10 Oct 2022 11:37 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Meta stated that it would share tips with potential victims on avoiding being "re-compromised" by learning to spot problematic apps that steal credentials, whether for Facebook or other accounts.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

According to Meta Platforms Inc, due to security flaws with apps downloaded from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's app stores, around 1 million Facebook users may have had their account credentials stolen.

As per a statement released this Friday (October 7), Meta identified over 400 malicious Android and iOS apps that target internet users to steal their login information. The company stated that it notified both Apple and Google of the problem to facilitate the removal of the apps.

All Malicious Apps In Question Removed

As per The Indian Express, Apple stated that 45 of the 400 problematic apps were previously available on its App Store before being removed. According to a Google spokesperson, all of the malicious apps in question were removed.

Meta's director of global threat disruption, David Agranovich, stated, "Cybercriminals know how popular these types of apps are, and they'll use similar themes to trick people and steal their accounts and information."

He added, "If an app is promising something too good to be true, like unreleased features for another platform or a social media site, chances are that it has ulterior motives."

Meta To Share Advice On Avoiding 'Re-Compromise'

For example, a typical scam would unfold after a user downloaded one of the malicious apps. Beyond basic functionality, the app would require a Facebook login, duping the user into providing their username and password. Users could upload an edited photo to their Facebook account, for example. However, they unknowingly compromised their performance by granting the app's author access.

Meta stated that it would share tips with potential victims on avoiding being "re-compromised" by learning to spot problematic apps that steal credentials, whether for Facebook or other accounts. The malicious activity occurred outside of Meta systems, according to Agranovich, who added that not all 1 million people's passwords were necessarily compromised.

Also Read: Delhi Officials Not On Same Page On Revocation Of Mask Mandates & Fines, Reveals Document

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ishita Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Facebook 
Meta 
Privacy 
Facebook Users 

Must Reads

Meta Issues Warning To 1 Million Facebook Users About Stolen Usernames, Passwords
Turned Passion Into Profession: Know How This Boy From Bihar Landed Job In US After Years Of Hard Work
Jammu & Kashmir: First-Of-Its-Kind 'Shikara Post' Service Introduced For People Living On Dal Lake
Setting Inspiration! Daily Wager's Son Cracks Civil Service Exams Without Any Coaching Or Support
Similar Posts
Karnataka High Court Instructs Government To Curb Fake Therapists, Instagram Influencers
Trending

Karnataka High Court Instructs Government To Curb Fake Therapists, Instagram Influencers

The Logical Indian Crew
Life Comes To Halt In UP & Delhi; Incessant Rains Lead To Loss Of Life, Shelter, Livelihoods
Trending

Life Comes To Halt In UP & Delhi; Incessant Rains Lead To Loss Of Life, Shelter, Livelihoods

The Logical Indian Crew
Avoid Hiring Indian-Origin Candidates: Infosys Faces Culture Of Bias Suit In America
Trending

'Avoid Hiring Indian-Origin Candidates': Infosys Faces 'Culture Of Bias' Suit In America

The Logical Indian Crew
World Post Day 2022: Bring The Focus Back On Posts Potential To Address Climate Crisis Globally
Trending

World Post Day 2022: Bring The Focus Back On Post's Potential To Address Climate Crisis Globally

The Logical Indian Crew
Centre Establishes Commission To Examine Granting Dalit Status To Religious Converts
Trending

Centre Establishes Commission To Examine Granting Dalit Status To Religious Converts

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X