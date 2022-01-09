All section
Congress Takes Out Rally In Support Of Mekedatu Project: Know More About It

Image Credits: Twitter/DK Shivakumar 

Congress Takes Out Rally In Support Of Mekedatu Project: Know More About It

Karnataka,  9 Jan 2022 8:35 AM GMT

The Mekedatu Project entails the construction of a reservoir on river Cauvery by the Karnataka government and is opposed by Tamil Nadu in the long-drawn battle over the river water.

The Congress party in Karnataka is paying no heed to the COVID-19 curfew guidelines as they have undertaken a 'padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru on Sunday, January 9. The rally supports the 'Mekedatu Project', raising the demand for a reservoir on river Cauvery to provide drinking water to the nearby districts.

Despite the recent COVID-19 spike in the state, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee is adamant about pulling off the 'walk for water.' The Times of India reported that leader VR Sudarsan urged the BJP and JD(S) politicians to join the movement, stating that this will be highly beneficial for both urban and rural communities.

Pressing Need For Mekedatu Reservoir

KPCC president DK Shivakumar prayed at the banks of river Cauvery before kicking off the rally from the Ramanagara district. The 'yatra' will last for 10-12 days and will culminate in Bengaluru. "We aim to urge the government to start work on the project immediately. Once completed, it will benefit farmers in 10 districts and ensure a sufficient drinking water supply to all the people in the region," Sudarsan told the news publication.

The state government had sought permission for the same back in 2019. However, the opposition lashed out at the BJP regime for delaying the project. Former CM Siddaramaiah was quoted saying by Times Now, "When there is no stay given by the National Green Tribunal, the Supreme Court or the Cauvery River Authority, why did they not implement it? They have their government at the Centre. Why didn't they obtain environmental clearance?"

The rally comes at a time when Karnataka is witnessing a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. The Congress party is ready to defy the recently-imposed weekend curfew rules for the march. In light of this, the Basavarai Bommai cabinet urged them to act cautiously. "They can go on a padayatra, marathon, horse race, trekking or whatever they like to do, but this is not the time for it," The New Indian Express quoted the state's health minister, Dr K Sudhakar.

The Ongoing Cauvery Struggle

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads on the Cauvery issue. The Tamil Nadu government has stood vehemently against its construction. Chief Minister MK Stalin went on to say that this reservoir will block the free flow of water into the state.

However, Karnataka continues to deny this claim. The state's opposition told The Times of India that it would not block any water flow into Tamil Nadu. "The project aims to store the water that would otherwise go into the sea. The BJP must not politicise this issue and take steps to implement this project immediately," KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman told the news publication.

Also Read: 'Cauvery Calling' - A Solution To Revive The River & Lessen Farmers' Distress

