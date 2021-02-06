'Don't Tell Me To Stay Out Of Your Affairs': Meena Harris On Farm Stir In India

Meena Harris, American lawyer, author and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she will not be intimidated and silenced after facing incessant criticism in India for extending support to the farmers' protest.

I won't be intimidated, and I won't be silenced. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 4, 2021

She put out a series of tweets on the social media platform referring to the stir in Delhi as "all of our issues".

This isn't just about agricultural policy. It's also about the persecution of a vocal religious minority. It's police violence, militant nationalism, and attacks on labor rights. It's global authoritarianism. Don't tell me to stay out of your affairs. These are all of our issues. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 5, 2021





Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India. I'll tell you—23 yo labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur was arrested, tortured & sexually assaulted in police custody. She's been detained without bail for over 20 days. pic.twitter.com/Ypt2h1hWJz — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 5, 2021

In another tweet, she wrote, "Y'all literally have headlines that say "Brave Indian men burned pictures of women who support farmers" and think that's normal."

Recently, Meena Harris also referred to "Hindu extremism". Sharing a screenshot of a recent article in Politico titled 'It's Time to Talk About Violent Christian Extremism', she wrote, "As you've surely seen from India over the last week alone, this headline could easily read, 'It's Time to Talk About Violent Hindu Extremism.' It's all connected."

As you've surely seen from India over the last week alone, this headline could easily read, "It's Time to Talk About Violent Hindu Extremism." It's all connected. pic.twitter.com/TXsE4VCcuS — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 5, 2021

The 36-year-old has been voicing her opinions regularly ever since an international media report on the farmer stir and the government's actions drew attention from pop singer Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and many others.



One tweet by Rihanna, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter, took the farmers protest to a global stage.

Also Read: All About Greta Thunberg's Toolkit On Farmers' Protest