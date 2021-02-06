Trending

'Don't Tell Me To Stay Out Of Your Affairs': Meena Harris On Farm Stir In India

Meena Harris, American lawyer, author and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she will not be intimidated and silenced after facing incessant criticism in India for extending support to the farmers' protest.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   6 Feb 2021 8:51 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Dont Tell Me To Stay Out Of Your Affairs: Meena Harris On Farm Stir In India

Image Credit: Naanugauri

Meena Harris, American lawyer, author and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she will not be intimidated and silenced after facing incessant criticism in India for extending support to the farmers' protest.

She put out a series of tweets on the social media platform referring to the stir in Delhi as "all of our issues".


In another tweet, she wrote, "Y'all literally have headlines that say "Brave Indian men burned pictures of women who support farmers" and think that's normal."

Recently, Meena Harris also referred to "Hindu extremism". Sharing a screenshot of a recent article in Politico titled 'It's Time to Talk About Violent Christian Extremism', she wrote, "As you've surely seen from India over the last week alone, this headline could easily read, 'It's Time to Talk About Violent Hindu Extremism.' It's all connected."

The 36-year-old has been voicing her opinions regularly ever since an international media report on the farmer stir and the government's actions drew attention from pop singer Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and many others.

One tweet by Rihanna, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter, took the farmers protest to a global stage.

Also Read: All About Greta Thunberg's Toolkit On Farmers' Protest

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian