Doctor's Association Of Delhi Medical College Apologises For Skit Performed During Annual Fest

The Resident Doctor's Association of the Maulana Azad Medical College, which is affiliated with the University of Delhi and run by the Delhi government, has issued an apology over a skit performance at the college's annual festival. A purported video of the act was circulated on the internet, with users claiming it was disrespectful to religious sentiments.

The skit was performed at a competition on September 27 during the four-day college festival, which was organised by the Resident Doctors' Association and the Azad Medicos Association, reported NDTV.

'Apology For Aggravating Act'

On behalf of the performing students, we apologise for the aggravating act. We also wish to emphasise that we will ensure no such acts are repeated in future. And what only emanates is the supreme quality of medical care, for which this institution stands," stated the Resident Doctors' Association in the statement.

Given the competitive nature of the fest event, the script was unrevealed and was against the rules and regulations of the organising committee, stated the association, noting that the content of the footage of the performance being shared on social media is of a "disrespectful nature to religious sentiments".

Whereas the skit depicted in the tape was derogatory and unethical, the cultural society which performed it -- Mahaul Makers -- was unconditionally banned and disqualified from any future activities on the college campus. Further, the following day, September 28, a written apology was also requisitioned and provided; read some excerpts from the statement.

National Record For Treating Maximum COVID Patients

The Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital have been leading from the front since the pandemic began and are national record holders for treating the maximum number of COVID-19 patients. Highlighting the fact, the association said that "secularism" has been at the core of many values that the college imparts.

It added that anything deviating from the above is viewed very strictly and discouraged with the utmost vigour and concluded that they apologise for the aggravating act on behalf of the performing students.

Also Read: IMF Lauds India's Direct Cash Transfer & Other Similar Programmes, Calls Them 'Logistical Marvel'