All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Doctors Association Of Delhi Medical College Apologises For Skit Performed During Annual Fest

Image Credit- Wikimedia, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Doctor's Association Of Delhi Medical College Apologises For Skit Performed During Annual Fest

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  13 Oct 2022 9:48 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The skit was performed at a competition on September 27 during the four-day college festival. A purported video of the act was circulated on the internet, with users claiming it was disrespectful to religious sentiments.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Resident Doctor's Association of the Maulana Azad Medical College, which is affiliated with the University of Delhi and run by the Delhi government, has issued an apology over a skit performance at the college's annual festival. A purported video of the act was circulated on the internet, with users claiming it was disrespectful to religious sentiments.

The skit was performed at a competition on September 27 during the four-day college festival, which was organised by the Resident Doctors' Association and the Azad Medicos Association, reported NDTV.

'Apology For Aggravating Act'

On behalf of the performing students, we apologise for the aggravating act. We also wish to emphasise that we will ensure no such acts are repeated in future. And what only emanates is the supreme quality of medical care, for which this institution stands," stated the Resident Doctors' Association in the statement.

Given the competitive nature of the fest event, the script was unrevealed and was against the rules and regulations of the organising committee, stated the association, noting that the content of the footage of the performance being shared on social media is of a "disrespectful nature to religious sentiments".

Whereas the skit depicted in the tape was derogatory and unethical, the cultural society which performed it -- Mahaul Makers -- was unconditionally banned and disqualified from any future activities on the college campus. Further, the following day, September 28, a written apology was also requisitioned and provided; read some excerpts from the statement.

National Record For Treating Maximum COVID Patients

The Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital have been leading from the front since the pandemic began and are national record holders for treating the maximum number of COVID-19 patients. Highlighting the fact, the association said that "secularism" has been at the core of many values that the college imparts.

It added that anything deviating from the above is viewed very strictly and discouraged with the utmost vigour and concluded that they apologise for the aggravating act on behalf of the performing students.

Also Read: IMF Lauds India's Direct Cash Transfer & Other Similar Programmes, Calls Them 'Logistical Marvel'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Maulana Azad Medical College 
Resident Doctor's Association 
Azad Medicos Association 
Skit Performance 

Must Reads

Media Outlets Make False Claims About Electricity Theft By Madrasas And Mosques In Rampur, UP
No, Protestors Against Hijab Policy Aren't Going Topless In Iran; Video Shared With False Claim!
More Than Half Of LGBTQ Youth Who Came Out At Young Age Have Contemplated Suicide, Reveals Study
Jammu Withdraws Order That Allowed Non-Locals To Vote, Amidst Massive Backlash
Similar Posts
Jammu Withdraws Order That Allowed Non-Locals To Vote, Amidst Massive Backlash
Trending

Jammu Withdraws Order That Allowed Non-Locals To Vote, Amidst Massive Backlash

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka Hijab Row: Supreme Courts Two-Judge Bench Gives Split Verdict, Directs Case To CJI
Trending

Karnataka Hijab Row: Supreme Court's Two-Judge Bench Gives Split Verdict, Directs Case To CJI

Laxmi Mohan Kumar
IMF Lauds Indias Direct Cash Transfer & Other Similar Programmes, Calls Them Logistical Marvel
Trending

IMF Lauds India's Direct Cash Transfer & Other Similar Programmes, Calls Them 'Logistical Marvel'

The Logical Indian Crew
Retail Inflation Accelerates To 5-Month High Of 7.41% In September; All You Need To Know
Trending

Retail Inflation Accelerates To 5-Month High Of 7.41% In September; All You Need To Know

The Logical Indian Crew
Centre To Grant Rs 22,000 Crore To These State-Run Oil Firms To Cover Losses- Know More
Trending

Centre To Grant Rs 22,000 Crore To These State-Run Oil Firms To Cover Losses- Know More

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X