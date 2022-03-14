All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Maternal Mortality Ratio Of India Decreases By 10 Points, To Hit Target Of 70/Lakh Live Births By 2030

Image Credit- Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Maternal Mortality Ratio Of India Decreases By 10 Points, To Hit Target Of 70/Lakh Live Births By 2030

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

8,  14 March 2022 2:36 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

With such consistency, India is expected to meet the National Health Policy (NHP) target of 100/lakh live births by 2020 and is on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 70/ lakh live births by 2030.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India has shown a significant improvement in its Maternal Mortality Rate, reducing the number to 103 in 2017-19. The improvement leads to a ten-point decrease in India's MMR, which was earlier reported to be 113 in 2016-18, as per the report released by the Office of the Registrar General of India.

With such consistency, India is expected to meet the National Health Policy (NHP) target of 100/lakh live births by 2020 and is on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 70/ lakh live births by 2030, the report noted.

What Is Maternal Mortality Ratio?

The maternal mortality ratio (MMR) is termed as the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births during a given period. It depicts the risk of maternal death concerning the number of live births and, in essence, it records the risk of death in a single pregnancy or after a child's birth.

MMR In India

Harish Rao, the Minister of Health Medical and Family Welfare in the Telangana cabinet, reported MMR's official data, revealing that the mortality rate has consecutively declined for the third year, as the record went from 130 in 2014-16 to 103 in 2017-19.

Although the number across the nation has decreased, the MMR ratio in the country varied completely contrasting when compared different states of India, like Haryana (96), West Bengal (109), Uttarakhand(101), and Chattisgarh (160) has deteriorated extensively and created a distress situation in India.

The MMR rate of the densely populated states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarpradesh, Assam has shown significant improvement. Still, it falls under the line of worst mortality rate with 130, 141, 167, and 205, respectively. Punjab has the worst fall in its MMR curve, bulging down to 114 from the records.

Similarly, the South Indian states have marked the lowest MMR, with Telangana replacing Tamil Nadu and becoming one with low MMR. Kerala ranks first with the lowest mortality rate, 30, followed by Telangana 56, Andra Pradesh 58, Tamil Nadu 58, and Karnataka 83.

Also Read :India's WPI Inflation Surges to 13.11% In February, Remains In Double Figures For 11th Month

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Maternal Mortality Ratio 
National Health Policy 
Sustainable Development Goal 
Registrar General of India 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X