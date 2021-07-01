'Marna Hai Toh Maar Jao', Says MP Minister To Parents Complaining Of School Fees Hike

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar sparked controversy after allegedly making an insensitive remark 'marna hai toh maro... (go, if you want to die) to a delegation of parents' association who were urging him to take action against private schools for overcharging fees other than tuition fee.

The video of the incident that took place on Tuesday, June 29, has gone viral on social media platforms drawing flak from the opposition party, reported Times Of India. Reports suggest that Congress has demanded his resignation.

The minister told the parents' association, "Marna hai toh maro, jaa ke andolan karo... (go die if you want, and stag a protest).

Sack Parmar, Demands Congress



Working President of Madhya Pradesh Congress unit Jitu Patwari shared the video on Twitter and slammed Parmar for his remark.

The officer bearers of the association had gone to meet Parmar, demanding that the private schools be instructed not to charge any other fees other than tuition fees.

Kamal Vishwakarma, the association president, said, "When parents complained to Parmar about schools overcharging fees, he angrily made the remark."

"We were 60 parents who went to meet the minister. We were made to wait for at least 1.5 hours at his official residence. Later, an official came and we submitted a memorandum and demanded that we want to meet the minister. Later, he came out and instead of speaking to us, he directly went into his car. We were distressed so we asked him to give necessary directives to schools on fees collection to which he reacted angrily and made the insensitive remarks," Vishwakarma, said, Times Of India reported.

