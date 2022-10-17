All section
Caste discrimination
Marketing Postgraduate Turns Part-Time Taxi Driver To Support His 65-Year-Old Father, Netizens React

Image Credits: Twitter/ Awanish Sharan, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
Marketing Postgraduate Turns Part-Time Taxi Driver To Support His 65-Year-Old Father, Netizens React

Ronit Kumar Singh

Delhi,  17 Oct 2022 8:54 AM GMT

A Delhi man, who is a marketing postgraduate, has inspired all with his approach to life. He works as a taxi driver to support his 65-year-old father. He has seven years of experience working in an e-commerce company and has been a former cricketer in the under-19 Delhi team.

A video shared by the 2009 batch IAS, Awanish Sharan, has started an all-new conversation across social media platforms as he talks with an over-qualified taxi driver. In the video, Awanish asked several questions to the hard-working unnamed man, whose response in fluent English has blown up minds.

When taking Awanish to his destination, the unnamed driver opened up about his life and explained his sacrifices. He briefly said about his family situation and mentioned that he's not a professional cab driver, but he got involved in the occupation to support his 65-year-old father.

Consistent Hardwork To Support Family

He underlined his college days and said he graduated from IP University with a postgraduate in marketing and international business. Despite being qualified, he took this part-time job to help his father. Furthermore, he added that he has been working with an e-commerce company for the last seven years.

He started helping his father in childhood when he was 17-18 years old by taking up weekend jobs. He has always seen his father doing consistent hard work to support the family, which encouraged him to give back to his father early. Even now, he drives a cab after his job hours, just like he used to work at weekends after his studies.

The driver added his achievements and mentioned his other talents as a cricket player. He was a member of the under-19 Delhi cricket team and made a record bowling of 131 km/hr on the field. Being active in sports, he has been selected several times under the sports quota for his studies.

'Inspiring' & 'Great Message' For Netizens

After Awanish posted the video on Twitter, the users started reacting to the same. Many were inspired by his sacrifices made in life, and many praised his approach to life. In reply to the video, a user wrote, "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel." Similarly, many users filled the comment section with words like 'Inspiring' and 'Great Message.'

Some users didn't find it appropriate and expressed their thoughts. One user wrote, "If his father helped him to get higher education and made him capable of earning a good salary then why can't he take care of his father with that money?"

Another user, finding it a fabricated story, commented, "Majority of the children in India take care of their parents after their retirement (58-60 years) this fellow is making him work at 65 and saying he is helping him."

Many users pointed out that his father must retire at age 65 as his son is a working professional in the e-commerce industry. In reply to a user, Awanish shared that the man has tried several times to make his father understand, but his father doesn't want to sit at home without any work.

Also Read: Rajasthan: This Government Teacher Trains Differently Abled Girls In Self-Defence To Tackle Attackers

Postgraduate Turns Taxi Driver 
Delhi 
Inspirational Story 
Awanish Sharan 

