Manipur Violence: SC Asks Centre & State To Act Over Viral Video, Calls It "Unacceptable"

The Supreme Court expressed deep concern on Thursday over a video that surfaced, showing two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur. The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, directed both the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate remedial, rehabilitative, and preventive measures in response to the video.

The court, also consisting of Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, considered the visuals shown in the media as evidence of gross constitutional violation and a breach of human rights. The Chief Justice emphasized that using women as instruments to perpetrate violence in a region facing communal strife is utterly unacceptable in a constitutional democracy.

Expressing strong displeasure at the incident, the bench ordered the government to take prompt action to address the situation. They requested affidavits from the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary for the State of Manipur, outlining the steps taken to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The court acknowledged that the video was from May 4, but highlighted that the timing does not diminish its significance. It urged the government to act swiftly and efficiently to ensure justice and prevent any repetition of such acts.

The Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta were summoned to the court to explain what actions had been taken since May to address the issue and to prevent its recurrence. Mehta, agreeing with the court's concern, assured the bench that the government is taking the matter seriously and will update the court on the actions taken against the culprits. Pending pleas related to ethnic violence in Manipur were also taken into account by the bench and scheduled for a hearing on July 28.

Four Arrests Made Over Horrific Video

In response to the horrific incident of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Thursday evening that another man has been arrested in connection with the case. The state police reported that two additional individuals have also been arrested, bringing the total number of arrests to four.

One of the alleged perpetrators, a 32-year-old man named Huirem Heradas Singh, was apprehended from Thoubal district on Thursday morning after the video of the women went viral. The disturbing video showed the man, dressed in a green T-shirt, dragging one of the women.

The arrests come amid widespread condemnation of the police for the significant time gap between the crime and the surfacing of the video. The case had been filed more than 70 days before any substantial progress was made.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh strongly condemned the heinous crime, terming it a crime against humanity. He emphasized that further investigations are underway, and all those involved will be arrested and held accountable under the law, reported NDTV.

In response to the incident, locals set ablaze the house of Huirem Heradas Singh on Thursday evening. However, this development was opposed by the women of the area, leading to tensions in the community.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to ensure the safety and respect of women, sisters, and elders, appealing for an end to crimes against them. He declared that the state will seek the death penalty for the perpetrators as a deterrent against such heinous acts.

The incident has triggered nationwide outrage and demands for justice for the victims, highlighting the urgency to address issues of violence against women and take stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

