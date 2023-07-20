Horrific Video Two Women Paraded Naked In Violence-Hit Manipur Surfaces; 'First Arrest' Made

A video of two women, who were paraded naked by a mob, assaulted and gang-raped two months ago in Manipur was widely circulated on social media groups on Wednesday.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) issued a press release and condemned the incident. It also called for the National Commission for Women and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to take cognizance of the matter. According to its members, many similar incidents had happened in Manipur when the violence started.

At around 3 pm on May 4, around 800-1,000 miscreants carrying weapons had entered the B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district. It was the second day of the ethnic clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups that started in the valley.

FIR Registered, Says Manipur Police

The police has confirmed that a FIR has been registered against the miscreants. The Manipur police confirmed it through its official Twitter account.

All out effort to arrest culprits as regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked:



As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder etc



1/2 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 19, 2023





was registered at Nongpok Sekmai PS (Thoubal District) against unknown armed miscreants and the investigation has been started. The State Police is making all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest.



2/2 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 19, 2023





The video provoked sharp reactions from across the political spectrum, and prompted Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to speak regarding the shameful incident with the state's Chief Minister.

The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 19, 2023

Many took to Twitter to condemn the heinous incident and urged the government and authorities to act on the matter. The Centre on Thursday asked Twitter and other social media to take down the video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked as the matter is under investigation, reported NDTV. As per the sources, the Government has told social media platforms operating in India that it is imperative for them to adhere to Indian laws.

"Deeply Disrespectfut & Inhumane"

Chief Minister Biren Singh announced that the first arrest has been made. Singh called the incident “deeply disrespectful and inhumane” on Twitter.

“My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning," read his statement.

“A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society,” he further added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the incident and said the incident of alleged harassment of women in the eastern state of Manipur was "shameful".“What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared," said PM Narendra Modi.

Since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted in Manipur between the numerically dominant Meitei community (which constitutes 53% of the state's population) and tribal communities, particularly the Kukis residing primarily in the hill districts, the region has witnessed a distressing toll, reported Hindustan Times.

At least 120 people have been killed, over 300 injured, and nearly 40,000 displaced. In a separate incident, the police reported that five civilians who had allegedly been detained by villagers in Gwaltabi and Urangpat areas were rescued by security forces and handed over to the officer-in-charge of Yaingangpokpi on Sunday.

Condemning the attack on tribal villages, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) stated that five villagers had been kidnapped. They emphasized the urgent need for immediate action to ensure the safety and security of tribal communities in Outer Manipur, calling for the imposition of President's rule in the state.

