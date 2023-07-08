Manipur Violence: Cop, Teenager Amid Four Killed In Border Areas

A mob torched two vehicles in Imphal West district while an exchange of fire was reported in Imphal East district, as violence continued in Manipur,

In the past 24 hours, the border areas between Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of Manipur have witnessed tragic incidents resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals, including a policeman and a teenage boy. These incidents, as reported by police sources occurred in separate incidents involving shootings. The policeman was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants on the previous evening, while the other three casualties were reported in the morning.



Over the past two months, the border areas have experienced a significant increase in violence, killings, and incidents of arson. Army sources highlight the Kangvai area in Bishnupur district as particularly sensitive due to its proximity to both communities involved in the present crisis in Manipur.

To prevent the situation from escalating, security forces have established a buffer zone in the Kangvai area and deployed personnel. However, miscreants from both sides manage to infiltrate through hillside and village areas in the valley to engage in gunfire exchanges. The close proximity of the communities adds to the sensitivity of the situation.

Fatalities Reported In Border Areas

Efforts are being made by security forces to address these issues and maintain peace. Since Friday night, there have been similar attempts by mobs from both sides in the border areas between Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of Manipur. These mobs, comprised of individuals from outside the area, disregarded the requests of locals to disperse.

Five sophisticated arms, 74 pieces of various types of ammunition and five highly explosive hand grenades were recovered from Imphal East district in the last 24 hours.

In response, security forces jointly and cautiously intervened to prevent the mobs from setting houses on fire. However, miscreants from both sides engaged in firing at each other from a distance, specifically from the villages of Kangvai, Songdo, and Awang Lekhai. This exchange of gunfire resulted in three fatalities and injuries, according to a senior security official involved in ground operations.



Although the firing subsided during the early hours, mobs from the valley side continued to obstruct the movement of security forces attempting to reinforce the area. Senior officers from the security forces are working tirelessly to restore peace by engaging with both communities. The situation remains tense, but under control as reported by Army sources. An official statement from the Manipur police control room acknowledged that there is tension in certain areas, with sporadic incidents of firing and the assembly of unruly mobs over the past 24 hours, leading to unrest and chaos. However, most districts remain unaffected and maintain normalcy.

In a coordinated effort, a combined team of Manipur police and Central security forces demolished eighteen illegal bunkers set up by miscreants and militants in Imphal East, Imphal West, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts. Approximately 50 illegal bunkers were dismantled within the past 24 hours.

"India's Internal Matter"

Furthermore, during this period, security forces recovered five sophisticated arms, 74 pieces of various types of ammunition, and five highly explosive hand grenades from the Imphal East district.

To ensure security, 126 checkpoints were established in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and valley regions. In connection with violations of laws, the police have detained 270 individuals across various districts.

The Congress party has expressed strong objection to remarks made by US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti regarding the violence in Manipur. During a press conference in Kolkata, Garcetti reportedly stated that the violence in Manipur is "India's internal matter," but added that the United States is prepared to assist if requested by India in addressing the situation in the northeastern state.

More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, took to Twitter to seek the intervention of the External Affairs Ministry in this matter. He urged External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to summon the US Ambassador and convey unequivocally that the United States has no role to play in Manipur. Ramesh emphasized that the responsibility for restoring peace and harmony in Manipur lies with the Indian central government, the state government, civil society, and political parties in the state. The Congress party's objection reflects its stance that the issue of violence in Manipur should be addressed by Indian authorities and does not require any external interference.

