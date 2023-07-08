Balasore Train Tragedy: CBI Makes First Arrests, 3 Employees Held

Three railway personnel have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Balasore train accident that occurred on June 2 in Odisha, resulting in the loss of 292 lives. The arrested individuals, senior section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan, and technician Pappu Kumar, are facing charges under Sections 304 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which relate to culpable homicide and causing the disappearance of evidence.

The CBI launched an investigation into the suspected human interference with the signal and the potential for sabotage. The arrests are connected to these aspects of the case. Previous findings by the Commission of Railway Safety highlighted several lapses, stressing that the tragedy could have been prevented if previous warnings had been heeded.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the wires inside the level-crossing location box had been mislabeled and had remained undetected for an extended period, leading to confusion during maintenance work. This ultimately resulted in the collision of the Coromandel Express with two other trains, namely the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train.

'Charge Of Destruction Of Evidence'

The findings of the CBI align with a joint inspection report conducted by the railways immediately after the accident, as well as the report submitted by the Commissioner of Rail Safety. Notably, Arun Kumar Mohanta, a member of the joint inspection team, had expressed dissent regarding the preliminary findings that attributed the tragedy to faulty signaling.

Sources said that use of the IPC sections shows that the troika had the knowledge that their negligence would result in an accident but had no intent to cause one. They would have been charged with murder if the investigation had established intent. The charge of destruction of evidence has been slapped because the accused allegedly tried to cover their tracks after the accident, sources said as reported by The Times Of India.

Officials explained that the decision to invoke charges of culpable homicide, rather than murder, was based on the absence of motive or intention. The sections under which the accused have been booked differ from those initially invoked in the First Information Report (FIR). The FIR, filed by the CBI on June 6, included sections related to causing death due to negligence and grievous hurt (337/338/204A).

Report Indicates Faulty Signalling Department

The Balasore train accident occurred around 7 pm on June 2 at Bahanaga Bazaar station in the Balasore district. The Coromandel Express collided with the rear of a goods train that was stationary on the loop line. As a result, the last two coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express, traveling on the down line towards Howrah, were struck by the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express and overturned.

The arrests by the CBI came a week after the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) submitted its report, which attributed the accident to lapses in the signalling and telecommunication (S&T) department. Railway sources noted that in any accident case, the involved employees are not supposed to interfere with the system. The CBI's findings align with a joint inspection report conducted by the railways immediately after the accident, as well as the findings of the Commissioner of Rail Safety. Arun Kumar Mohanta, who was part of the joint inspection team, expressed dissent regarding the preliminary findings that identified faulty signalling as the likely cause of the tragedy.

In the aftermath of the tragic three-train accident in Balasore, Odisha, the General Manager of South Eastern Railway, Archana Joshi, has been removed from her position. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Anil Kumar Mishra as the new General Manager of the South Eastern Railway.

"South Eastern Railway's General Manager Archana Joshi removed from her post after the Balasore train accident. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approves Anil Kumar Mishra to become the new General Manager of South Eastern Railway," said Indian Railway in an official statement.

