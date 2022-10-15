All section
Caste discrimination
Manipur Set To Stop Providing Government Benefits To Families With More Than Four Kids From Now- Know All

Image Credit: Twitter/NBirenSingh

Trending
Manipur Set To Stop Providing Government Benefits To Families With More Than Four Kids From Now- Know All

Manipur,  15 Oct 2022 4:30 AM GMT

This decision was taken during a meeting of the Manipur Cabinet chaired by CM N Biren Singh. The state government also stated that it would implement the four-child policy by endorsing the Manipur State Population Commission as an Ordinance.

The state government of Manipur stated on October 13 that no government benefits will be made available to families having over four kids from now on, according to a report in Scroll.

Four-Child Policy In Manipur

This landmark decision was taken during a meeting of the Manipur Cabinet chaired by state Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state government also stated that it would implement the four-child policy by endorsing the Manipur State Population Commission as an Ordinance.

An Ordinance can be explained as a temporary law approved by the president or a governor while the Parliament or a state Assembly is not in session.

"The Ordinance, once enacted, would put a ceiling on the number of children a couple may have at four," Letpao Haokip, Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister, was quoted as saying by the report.

"Any couple found having more than four children (from now on) would be delisted from all government schemes," Haokip further added.

Manipur's Population

Sapam Ranjan Singh, Information and Public Relations Minister, stated that the Manipur Assembly had previously unanimously adopted a private member resolution to set up a population commission in Manipur.

As per the official Census in 2011, Manipur has a total population of nearly 28.56 lakh. Back in 2001, it was around 22.93 lakh.

During Thursday's meeting, the state government also made the decision to strengthen Manipur's Inner Line Permit system. This travel record must show people from outside the state as they enter Manipur. Ranjan further added that it would be mandatory for non-locals to exhibit their Aadhar cards and also their mobile numbers linked with the Aadhaar card.

