Manipur Government Withdraws Controversial 'No Food, No Shelter To Myanmar Refugees' Order

Manipur government, on Tuesday, March 29, withdrew its controversial order that barred district administrations from providing "food and shelter to the Myanmarese refugees" fleeing the country amid the coup.

In the old order, the government had said, "People trying to enter/seek refuge should be politely turned away." Special Secretary (Home), H Gyan Prakash, issued another advisory on Monday and stated that the former advisory was "misconstrued", reported News18.

"It appears that the contents of the (original) letter have been misconstrued and interpreted differently. The state government has been taking all humanitarian steps and had recently taken all steps, including taking them to Imphal, to treat the injured Myanmarese nationals," the new order said.

On February 1, the military took over Myanmar, overthrowing their democratically elected government there. Since then, pro-democracy protests have erupted across the nation in which several protesters have been killed. In the past few weeks, several Myanmar police personnel fled the country to enter India after the junta ordered them to open fire at civilians. Being subjected to this, thousands of villagers fled to the neighbouring countries.

The Manipur Government, on March 26, 2021, ordered district administrations or social organisations not to open any relief camps for providing food and shelter to the refugees. The State administration wrote to Deputy Commissioners of the districts of Chandel, Kamjong, Ukhrul, Tengnoupal and Churachandpur to turn away the refugees trying to enter India and to only provide for medical relief in case of severe injury.

Over 1000 Myanmar nationals have entered Mizoram as of Monday, March 29. The Manipur government's order had sparked a row as Mizoram has significant ethnic ties with the members of the Chin or Zo communities in Myanmar. Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga had recently written to Prime Minister Modi requesting asylum to the Myanmar refugees.