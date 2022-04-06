10-Yr-Old Manipur Girl Attends Class While Babysitting Her Sister, Picture Goes Viral

All section
Image Credits: Twitter/ Thongam Biswajit Singh

Trending
Manipur,  6 April 2022

The girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong was seen paying attention to her offline classes while her two-year-old sister was fast asleep in her lap.

The photo of a 10-year-old girl from Manipur attending class with her baby sister in her lap has surfaced on social media. Manipur minister Thongam Biswajit Singh posted the photo on his Twitter handle on April 2 and has garnered over 16,000 likes so far.

The girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong was seen paying attention to her offline classes while her sister was fast asleep in her lap.

"Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming & studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap," Singh, Minister for Power and Forest, said in his tweet. He has also vowed to help the girl in the best possible way, NDTV reported.

Further, the minister said that as soon as he came to know about the news, he traced the girl's family and asked them to bring her to the capital city Imphal. He said he has spoken to the girl's family and will personally take care of her education till she graduates.

As per local reports, the infant girl in Pamei's lap is two years old.

Social Media Is In Awe

The minister's post melted the hearts of netizens who saluted the spirit and dedication of Pamei, while others showed concern for her.

"Her dedication towards her sibling left me amazed. Such a loving sister. I wish my daughter grows up like this," one user commented.

"Now see the solution lies in making the school/institute a full care centre for all the children like this. Proper care can be given to these small children, while their siblings can learn enjoy, study thereby taking a lot of tension from their parents," another user commented.

The 10-year-old studies in Dailong Primary School in Tamenglong district of Manipur.

