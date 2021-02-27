Trending

'Dictatorship' Vs 'Traditions': "Controversial" Image Shows Students Kneeling Down To Manipur CM, Sparks Debate

An image shared by the Manipur CM showed him walking into a facility with hands folded, as schoolchildren lined up on both sides, kneeling and bowing their heads touching the ground.

The Logical Indian Crew
Manipur   |   27 Feb 2021 5:56 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-27T11:29:18+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: Puri Dunia

Declaring 'history being created', Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on February 27 hailed "all communities and tribes" of Manipur coming together as one in the fight against drugs and poppy plantations in the state.

The controversial image soon went viral, triggering mixed reactions on social media.

"Mr CM if u want this type of custom and respect go to Thailand and become a king there not here, everything has its limit,u walked on the red carpet and the kids are on the dirty side, shame," one user wrote.

I am really proud to see the culture and custom of the Manipuris 🙏🙏🙏 . What a discipline 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Posted by N Biren Singh on Thursday, February 25, 2021




While some expressed disappointment over the image, others defended the image under the garb of "state traditions and customs".

"Proud of a Manipuri, it shows people particularly youth respect HCM Biren. May God bless you tamo," one user wrote.

Another user explained: "We were receiving our guest. There is a saying among certain tribes in Senapati that "if you did something wrong to a meitei, visit him as a guest, you will be respected and unharmed" Meiteis consider our guests as Gods, we receive them with a bow. Or, to certain period we consider our leaders are worshipful – we bow to father/mother figures.The costumes signifies we are the hosts. There are different ways of wearing a KHUDEI when praying, in sad ceremony like death, or happy ceremony like marriage, when we go to war, when we are on the farm or on the horse. There are hundreds of ways.Those who dont know the culture or ignorant of our costumes either be a meitei or not, are making fun of it. In fact that tendency is what we must change not the tradition."

