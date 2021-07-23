Jharkhand Horror! Man Stabs Daughter To Death For Marrying Outside Caste

In yet another horrifying case of honour killing, a 20-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her father for marrying outside the caste.

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Wednesday in the Govindpur area, about 20 km from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, PTI reported.



Ram Prasad, a farmer, took his daughter and wife from Jharia township to Govindpur Nawatand on the pretext of showing them farmland.



As the mother-daughter duo was busy seeing the plot, the accused allegedly stabbed his daughter repeatedly in the neck with a sharp weapon. He fled from the spot after his wife cried for help.

As per reports, Prasad's daughter Khushi was 5-months pregnant. Just before the incident, both had an argument where the accused had asked his daughter to leave her husband.

Accused On The Run

After seeing her daughter drenched in blood, Khushi's mother fainted on the spot. The locals then informed the police, who reached the spot and sent the woman to the hospital for treatment. They also took the victim's body for post-mortem. As per the complaint of Khushi's mother, Ram Prasad was unhappy after his daughter married a man of another caste seven months ago.

Inspector Pankaj Kumar Jha, officer-in-charge of Jharia police station, said that the FIR has been lodged in Govindpur police station, and the hunt is on to nab the accused. He said the police is conducting intensive raids to arrest the accused father.

Also Read: "I-T Officers Snooped To Editorial Dept, Asked To Edit, Delete Stories": Dainik Bhaskar National Editor