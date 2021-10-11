All section
Man Behind Smartphone Scam Arrested For Threatening Rape Victim For A Year

Representational Image

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Man Behind Smartphone Scam Arrested For 'Threatening' Rape Victim For A Year

Nida Fatima

Writer: Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

Delhi,  11 Oct 2021 4:38 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

Police said the accused — Mohit Goel, Sumit Yadav and Vinit — are involved in 50 cases of cheating. They wanted to take revenge on a rape accused, Vikas Mittal, and decided to threaten the victim by posing as the rapist.

On Saturday, October 9, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the maker of the smartphone Freedom 251 and two others was arrested for allegedly threatening a rape survivor for a year in Dwarka.

The accused are Mohit Goel, Vinit and Sumit Yadav and are involved in 50 cases of cheating. They wanted to take revenge on a rape accused, Vikas Mittal, and decided to threaten the victim by posing as the rapist. Last year in August, a woman was allegedly raped by Mittal in Dwarka and had lodged a complaint. Mittal was arrested from IGI Airport. However, the victim kept receiving death threats from unknown persons about the rape. After a month, an unknown man caught the victim near Civil Lines Metro station and allegedly threatened her. A case was registered with the help of an 'eyewitness', Sumit Yadav, who was later 'shot at'.

Supreme Court 's Intervention In The Case

In December 2020, the Supreme Court transferred the case to the Crime Branch and directed them to arrest the men who were threatening the woman and Yadav. An investigation was initiated into the threat calls and the suspects were identified, but they kept changing hideouts.

JCP (Crime) Alok Kumar said his team first arrested Vinit (31) from Gurgaon. He confessed to having harassed the rape victim and said he was working with Yadav and Goel. Goel was arrested from Noida and Yadav from Chandigarh. During interrogation, the police found that Goel is Mittal's brother-in-law and was in a business dispute with him. When Mittal was accused of rape, Goel planned to get him arrested and called the rape victim.

His associates even took a flight to Ujjain to track Mittal's movements. When he was held, they planned to threaten the victim further to target Mittal. Police also found that Goel had planted Yadav as the eyewitness.

Goel is also behind the 'country's cheapest smartphone' scam. He had founded Ringing Bells Pvt Ltd and launched smartphones — called Freedom 251 — at cheaper rates under the Government of India's Digital India Program. Police said he is involved in 48 cases of fraud.

Also Read: 40% School Children In 7 States Lack Access To Digital Devices


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Nida Fatima
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Nida Fatima
Delhi 
Smartphone scam 
smartphone Freedom 251 
Rape 

