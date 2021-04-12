Malfunctioning Ventilators, Failed Containment Measures: Centre Flags Gap In COVID Management In Three States

India recorded 1,68,912 new coronavirus cases and over 900 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country, on Sunday, April 11, launched a four-day-long 'Tika Utsav', a vaccination festival to urge as many eligible people as possible to get themselves vaccinated. This comes at a time when a majority of the states are struggling with a sharp surge in infections.

To take stock of the situation in the states that are emerging as hotspots, the Centre had deployed special teams. These teams were tasked to visit the 50 most affected districts in Maharashtra (30), Chhattisgarh (11) and Punjab (9).

According to The New Indian Express, the teams concluded that the three states failed to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour. The report pointed out that teams also took note of the challenges related to vaccine availability.

In a letter to the states, the Health Ministry said that vaccine supplies would be increased based on available stock.

However, several issues related to the medical equipment were reported from the districts in Maharashtra. Malfunctioning of ventilators was flagged in Satara and Latur. Surveillance and contact tracing were below par in Buldhana, Satara, Aurangabad and Nanded, mostly due to limited workforce. Additionally, testing capacity was overwhelmed in many districts, leading to a delay in delivering test results. The healthcare Centres were also short-staffed in Aurangabad, Nandurabar, Yawatmal, Satara, Palghar, Jalgoan and Jalna.

The letter stated that due to a workforce shortage, the contact tracing and surveillance process was hampered in Punjab's SAS Nagar. The area needs immediate deployment of force. Moreover, SAS Nagar and Rupnagar have no dedicated COVID hospital, forcing health staff to refer patients either to neighbouring districts or Chandigarh, it said.

For Chhattisgarh, the central review teams took note of resistance, including even attacks on health workers, a lack of containment activities and testing was reported from Dhaneli.