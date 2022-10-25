From School Student To Indian Army Soldier, Major Amit Kumar Meets PM Modi Again After 21 Years

This Diwali became extra memorable for Indian Army's Major Amit Kumar, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Kargil in Ladakh to celebrate the festival with armed forces.

Earlier, the young army personnel had met PM Modi in November 2001 as a student of Sainik School at Balachandi in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat. During the time, Modi served as the state's Chief Minister.

Modi's Visit To Sainik School In 2001

Narendra Modi visited the Sainik School at Balachandi in 2001. During the visit, he interacted with the school students and conferred awards. At the time, Amit Kumar was awarded by the Chief Minister while he was a student and years later, he met the Prime Minister as a Major in the Indian Army. He is presently posted as a Major in Kargil.

Modi received a warm welcome from soldiers who chanted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as the PM joined them for the Diwali celebrations, reported The Print.

The PM also joined the jawans in 'Vande Mataram singalong and called them his family for years now. He said it is a privilege to spend Diwali with the country's brave jawans in Kargil.

Several Festivals Celebrated With Soldiers

On the occasion, Modi said, "The forces are the pillar of India's security. From this victorious land of Kargil, I wish the countrymen and the world a very happy Diwali. There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. The meaning of Diwali is the end of atank (terror), and Kargil made it possible."

He said that in Kargil, Indian forces had crushed terror, and he had been fortunate to witness it. He added that he had been shown his photos here, for which he is grateful.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has celebrated Diwali with soldiers for several years. In 2019, he celebrated the festival with soldiers in the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

