All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
From School Student To Indian Army Soldier, Major Amit Kumar Meets PM Modi Again After 21 Years

Image Credit- Zee News

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

From School Student To Indian Army Soldier, Major Amit Kumar Meets PM Modi Again After 21 Years

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  25 Oct 2022 9:44 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In 2001, Amit Kumar was awarded by the Chief Minister while he was a student, and 21 years later, he met the Prime Minister as a Major in the Indian Army. He is presently posted as a Major in Kargil.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

This Diwali became extra memorable for Indian Army's Major Amit Kumar, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Kargil in Ladakh to celebrate the festival with armed forces.

Earlier, the young army personnel had met PM Modi in November 2001 as a student of Sainik School at Balachandi in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat. During the time, Modi served as the state's Chief Minister.

Modi's Visit To Sainik School In 2001

Narendra Modi visited the Sainik School at Balachandi in 2001. During the visit, he interacted with the school students and conferred awards. At the time, Amit Kumar was awarded by the Chief Minister while he was a student and years later, he met the Prime Minister as a Major in the Indian Army. He is presently posted as a Major in Kargil.

Modi received a warm welcome from soldiers who chanted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as the PM joined them for the Diwali celebrations, reported The Print.

The PM also joined the jawans in 'Vande Mataram singalong and called them his family for years now. He said it is a privilege to spend Diwali with the country's brave jawans in Kargil.

Several Festivals Celebrated With Soldiers

On the occasion, Modi said, "The forces are the pillar of India's security. From this victorious land of Kargil, I wish the countrymen and the world a very happy Diwali. There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. The meaning of Diwali is the end of atank (terror), and Kargil made it possible."

He said that in Kargil, Indian forces had crushed terror, and he had been fortunate to witness it. He added that he had been shown his photos here, for which he is grateful.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has celebrated Diwali with soldiers for several years. In 2019, he celebrated the festival with soldiers in the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Finding Home For 30 Million Abandoned Children: How Can India Attain High Adoption Level?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Major Amit Kumar 
Indian Army 
Narendra Modi 
PM Modi 
Diwali 2022 

Must Reads

Old Video From 2020 Shared As Recent Statement By Arvind Kejriwal On Bilkis Bano Case
Unrelated Images Of Lalu Yadav Viral With Claim Of He Faking His Illness To Avoid Jail
From School Student To Indian Army Soldier, Major Amit Kumar Meets PM Modi Again After 21 Years
India Dominates Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In Asia; Only 1 City Has Best Air Quality
Similar Posts
India Dominates Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In Asia; Only 1 City Has Best Air Quality
Trending

India Dominates Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In Asia; Only 1 City Has Best Air Quality

The Logical Indian Crew
Heres How Global & Indian Politicians Reacted To Rishi Sunak Becoming First Indian-Origin PM Of UK
Trending

Here's How Global & Indian Politicians Reacted To Rishi Sunak Becoming First Indian-Origin PM Of UK

The Logical Indian Crew
Finding Home For 30 Million Abandoned Children: How Can India Attain High Adoption Level?
Trending

Finding Home For 30 Million Abandoned Children: How Can India Attain High Adoption Level?

Vidyadhar Prabhudesai
Zeal, Intuitive & Controversy! Looking At New UK PM Rishi Sunaks Journey In British Politics
Trending

Zeal, Intuitive & Controversy! Looking At New UK PM Rishi Sunak's Journey In British Politics

The Logical Indian Crew
Meet 91-Year-Old Pardes, Only Potter In Kummari Veedhi Who Continues To Bring Lights To Homes
Trending

Meet 91-Year-Old Pardes, Only Potter In Kummari Veedhi Who Continues To Bring Lights To Homes

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X