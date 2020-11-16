A 22-year-old woman was attacked with acid and then set ablaze by her partner in Maharashtra's Beed district. Her body was recovered from a pit with severe acid wounds and petrol burns on Saturday. The accused, identified as Avinash Rajure, has now been arrested.

The incident took place near Yelamb ghat in Beed in the early hours on Saturday, where the couple had stopped after completing a 200km ride from Pune. The accused allegedly threw acid on her and later tried to set her ablaze by dousing petrol on her before abandoning her in the pit, The Indian Express reported.

The victim was found by the owner of the farm, where she was thrown by her partner and was immediately rushed to the government hospital. She had sustained 60 per cent of the burns and unfortunately succumbed to her injuries the next day.

The Police recorded the woman's statement before she died. According to her statement, the couple was travelling from Pune to her native, Nanded. Around 3 am, they stopped at a secluded place near the ghat. Rajure first tried to strangle her, then threw acid on her. Later he attempted to set her ablaze by pouring petrol on her and ran away from the spot.

The deceased had already spent over 12 hours in that condition before the owner of the farm found her and informed the police.

"The field where she was found is 500-600 feet away from the main road. We believe he had planned the attack as he brought the acid and petrol in a can and a bottle respectively. They had left Pune on a motorbike on Friday. The attack happened around 3 am on Saturday, and she was found on Saturday afternoon," the media quoted Sub-divisional police officer, Bhaskar Anna Sawant as saying.

Following, a search operation was launched for the absconding. The accused was held from Deglur in Nanded district on Sunday evening. The motive of the murder, however, is not yet confirmed.

The Neknoor Police station has registered the case of murder under sections 307 (attempted murder), 302 (murder), 326(a) (acid attack) of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased was a resident of Nanded district and was living with her partner in Shirur area of Pune for over two years.

The incident drew strong reactions on social media platforms, with netizens demanding stringent action against the accused.



Every year number of innocent people become victim of acid attack. Attacks take on a uniquely brutal character as the victim disfigured face is a constant reminder of the horrific attack, bringing with it a social isolation that compounds the trauma. #acidattack @ShireenMazari1 — Aniqa Israr (@aniqa_israr) November 13, 2020



@PMOIndia @AmitShah @OfficeofUT @Pankajamunde @htTweets No women empowerment&security,safety of women?Why burn a woman,why society&police act late?Where is social/family counselling in a district?Beed,Maha is just one of the cases,same in Haryana,UP,MP,Raj.dowry death,acid attack https://t.co/F8vL9xKnGD — S K Mahajan (@skashamahajan) November 15, 2020

