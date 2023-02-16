Copy-Free Exams! Maharashtra Govt Moves To Prevent Cheating In Board Exams, Know More

Malpractices during exams are known to give an unfair advantage to students engaged in it. In a competitive education space such as India, such practices play out as a threat to the future of lakhs of students attempting the exams.

Ensuring that students get a fair chance in academics, the Maharashtra government has now adopted several measures under the "copy-free exams" campaign. According to a presentation made on February 14 by officials at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the authorities have taken up the mission to ensure the board exams are conducted fairly.

Measures To Prevent Malpractices

Back in the year 2022, several students and faculty from Maharashtra alleged that there was mass cheating at several exam centres. Many also supported their allegations and posted photos and videos on social media that exposed the malpractices carried out during board exams. Students also claimed that copies and photos of the question papers, along with the answers, were shared in person and through instant messaging platforms.

After the alleged malpractice had come to light, the government instructed schools and colleges to increase vigil and ensure the exams are kept "copy-free." As a part of the same, the Chief Minister announced through a tweet that the government would be taking stringent measures to ensure no malpractices happen during examinations.

#मंत्रिमंडळनिर्णय

✅ राज्यात १० वी, १२ वीच्या परीक्षा केंद्रावर होणारे गैरप्रकार रोखण्यासाठी पूर्ण राज्यात ‘कॉपीमुक्त अभियान’ राबविण्यात येणार. यासंदर्भात आज कॉपीमुक्त अभियानाची अंमलबजावणी करण्याचा निर्णय. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 14, 2023





Among the many measures included shutting down photocopy shops in a 50-metre radius of the examination centres ahead of the exams, which will begin on March 2 for Class 10 and February 21 for Class 12. All exam centres will be graded according to their "sensitivity."

Those that fall under highly sensitive regions will have the entry of unauthorised people banned within the vicinity. For this purpose, there would be increased police presence around the centres. Furthermore, as per reports by NDTV, the education commissioner has been appointed as the nodal officer, and district collectors as coordinating officers for the copy-free campaign.

