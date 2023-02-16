All section
Caste discrimination
Copy-Free Exams! Maharashtra Govt Moves To Prevent Cheating In Board Exams, Know More

Image Credits: Telegraph, Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Copy-Free Exams! Maharashtra Govt Moves To Prevent Cheating In Board Exams, Know More

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Maharashtra,  16 Feb 2023 9:28 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

In 2022, many students and faculty had posted photos and videos that claimed that mass cheating was happening at exam centres across Maharashtra. To curb such practices in the coming years, the Maharashtra govt adopted stringent measures under the 'Copy-free campaign'.

Malpractices during exams are known to give an unfair advantage to students engaged in it. In a competitive education space such as India, such practices play out as a threat to the future of lakhs of students attempting the exams.

Ensuring that students get a fair chance in academics, the Maharashtra government has now adopted several measures under the "copy-free exams" campaign. According to a presentation made on February 14 by officials at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the authorities have taken up the mission to ensure the board exams are conducted fairly.

Measures To Prevent Malpractices

Back in the year 2022, several students and faculty from Maharashtra alleged that there was mass cheating at several exam centres. Many also supported their allegations and posted photos and videos on social media that exposed the malpractices carried out during board exams. Students also claimed that copies and photos of the question papers, along with the answers, were shared in person and through instant messaging platforms.

After the alleged malpractice had come to light, the government instructed schools and colleges to increase vigil and ensure the exams are kept "copy-free." As a part of the same, the Chief Minister announced through a tweet that the government would be taking stringent measures to ensure no malpractices happen during examinations.


Among the many measures included shutting down photocopy shops in a 50-metre radius of the examination centres ahead of the exams, which will begin on March 2 for Class 10 and February 21 for Class 12. All exam centres will be graded according to their "sensitivity."

Those that fall under highly sensitive regions will have the entry of unauthorised people banned within the vicinity. For this purpose, there would be increased police presence around the centres. Furthermore, as per reports by NDTV, the education commissioner has been appointed as the nodal officer, and district collectors as coordinating officers for the copy-free campaign.

Also Read: MP Student Surgically Fits Bluetooth Device To Cheat In Final MBBS Exam, Caught By Invigilator

Maharashtra Government 
Eknath Shinde 
Board Exams 
Cheating 
Malpractices 
copy free exams 

