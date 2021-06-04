Gas Leak At Maharashtra Chemical Factory, Panic Looms As Residents Complain Of Breathing Problems

A gas leak on Thursday night, from a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur was reported, causing panic among the locals. Several residents within three-kilometres complained about difficulty breathing and eye irritation.

A few people were admitted to local hospitals as a precaution, as reported by NDTV. They were discharged after seeking medical assistance.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at a factory called Nobel Intermediates Pvt in Shirgaon MIDC's Aptewadi area around 10:22 p.m.

#WATCH | A gas leak from a factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur was reported at around 10:22 pm on Thursday. People in the area were having trouble breathing. Fire brigade stopped the leak at 11:24 pm. The situation is under control. No one injured: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/djdZY77DAE — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

The fire brigade hurried to the plant as soon as the incident was reported and controlled the situation. The leakage was stopped at about 11:24 p.m. The officials said that no casualties were reported.



According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the incident occurred due to a chemical reaction caused by the overheating of sulfuric acid and benzyl acid.

