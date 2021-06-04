Trending

Gas Leak At Maharashtra Chemical Factory, Panic Looms As Residents Complain Of Breathing Problems

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at a factory called Nobel Intermediates Pvt in Shirgaon MIDC's Aptewadi area around 10:22 p.m.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   4 Jun 2021 10:58 AM GMT
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Akshita Mehta
Image Credits: Outlook, Twitter

A gas leak on Thursday night, from a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur was reported, causing panic among the locals. Several residents within three-kilometres complained about difficulty breathing and eye irritation.

A few people were admitted to local hospitals as a precaution, as reported by NDTV. They were discharged after seeking medical assistance.

The fire brigade hurried to the plant as soon as the incident was reported and controlled the situation. The leakage was stopped at about 11:24 p.m. The officials said that no casualties were reported.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the incident occurred due to a chemical reaction caused by the overheating of sulfuric acid and benzyl acid.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Akshita Mehta

Akshita Mehta

(Remote Intern)

Akshita Mehta is currently pursuing triple majors in Journalism, Psychology, and Literature from Christ Deemed to be University, Bangalore. She believes that sharing the stories of ordinary citizens are a tool to change society.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

