Gas Leak At Maharashtra Chemical Factory, Panic Looms As Residents Complain Of Breathing Problems

Akshita Mehta
Akshita Mehta is currently pursuing triple majors in Journalism, Psychology, and Literature from Christ Deemed to be University, Bangalore. She believes that sharing the stories of ordinary citizens are a tool to change society.
A gas leak on Thursday night, from a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur was reported, causing panic among the locals. Several residents within three-kilometres complained about difficulty breathing and eye irritation.
A few people were admitted to local hospitals as a precaution, as reported by NDTV. They were discharged after seeking medical assistance.
According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at a factory called Nobel Intermediates Pvt in Shirgaon MIDC's Aptewadi area around 10:22 p.m.
The fire brigade hurried to the plant as soon as the incident was reported and controlled the situation. The leakage was stopped at about 11:24 p.m. The officials said that no casualties were reported.
According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the incident occurred due to a chemical reaction caused by the overheating of sulfuric acid and benzyl acid.
