COVID-19: Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Spike This Year With 25,833 New Cases

Amid the worrying situation of surging COVID-19 cases across the country, Maharashtra on Thursday, March 18, recorded fresh 25,833 new cases which is the highest single-day spike so far this year.

After touching the mark of 24 lakh infections since the beginning of the pandemic, the state is again trying to enforce strict measures to stop its spread, reported NDTV.

Earlier, during the meeting of the Centre with State governments, it was warned to the Uddhav Thackeray government that Maharashtra was on a brink of catching the second wave of COVID-19.

With more than 25,000 cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 58 deaths. Nagpur district alone reported 3,796 new cases.

After recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, around 12,764 patients were discharged which brought the state's tally of recovered patients to 21,75,565.

Maharashtra's recovery rate from COVID-19 infection stands at 90.79% and the fatality rate stands at 2.22%.

A total of 1,79,56,830 samples for COVID-19 testing were taken in the last 24 hours, out of which 23,96,340 turned positive.

On Thursday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a virtual meeting with the divisional commissioners and asked them to ensure that all the guidelines and restrictions are being implemented strictly. He also asked them to keep a check on adequate tracking and testing.

To stop the spread of the second wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra has issued serious guidelines which stated, "All drama theatres and auditoriums should operate at 50% capacity. No entry to be allowed without proper wearing of masks. Temperature measuring devices should be used to ensure that no one enters the premises with fever. Adequate hand sanitisers to be kept at various convenient locations."

Nagpur is under strict lockdown from March 15 to March 21 whereas, in several other districts like Pune and Latur, night curfew has been imposed to stop the spread.