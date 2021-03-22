With 30,535 fresh cases, Maharashtra on Sunday, March 21, witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Mumbai also recorded the highest ever daily count of 3,755 cases.

Adding the fresh cases to the state's tally, the infections mounted to 24,79,682. 99 single-day fatalities were also reported which turned the total count to 53,399.

The fresh rise comes just three days after Maharashtra recorded its previous highest single-day rise of 25,833 cases. Earlier, the previous highest spike was 24,896 in September 2020.

A statement from the health department said that after recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, 11,314 patients were discharged, which brought the state's tally of recovered patients to 22,14,867. 9,69,867 people remain admitted in-home quarantine whereas 9,601 others are in institutional said Health department.



Maharashtra is now left with 2,10,120 active cases.

Maharashtra's recovery rate from the COVID-19 infection stands at 89.32% and the fatality rate at 2.15%.

Mumbai division (city and satellite towns) reported 6,970 new cases in the day, followed by 2,978 cases in Pune city, 2,747 in Nagpur, 1,666 in Nashik, 1,400 in Aurangabad and 1,350 in Pimpri Chinchwad

The State health minister Rajesh Tope has directed all the government and private hospitals to admit only serious COVID-19 patients and strictly follow the 80:20 bed reservation norm, reported Times of India.

