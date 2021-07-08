Pakistani Migrants From Sindh Granted Indian Citizenship Under CAA

The government on Wednesday, July 7, granted citizenship to six Pakistani migrants, who had been residing in Madhya Pradesh for years, under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra handed the certificates of proof of citizenship to the migrants.

Persecuted Minorities

These migrants had been living in Madhya Pradesh for several decades. Mishra said that they were victims of minority persecution in Pakistan.

"Indian citizenship has been provided to these Hindu migrants who reached here due to religious persecution in neighbouring countries. The state government has completed the process and handed them Indian citizenship certificates today," Mishra told the media.



The migrants are the residents of two cities in Madya Pradesh— Bhopal and Mandsaur. Nandlal and Amit Kumar are from Bhopal, and Arjundas Manchandani, Jairam Das, Narayan Das, and Saushalya Bai are from Mandsaur.

Migrants Came From Sindh

Officials said that the migrants had come to India from Pakistan's Sindh province between 1988 to 2005. They were given Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act.



Delighted on the occasion Manchandani said, "We are happy that the government has provided us citizenship. I was neither an Indian nor a Pakistani for the last 31 years, but now I am an Indian citizen," reported NDTV.



Indian Government Had Invited Citizenship Applications

According to a report from India Today, the Centre had invited applications for citizenship from Non-Muslim migrants living in 13 districts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Punjab.



Union Home Ministry had issued a notification for the immediate implementation of the order under the Citizenship Act 1955.



