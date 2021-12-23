All section
2 Dead In Ludhiana's Court Complex Explosion, Many Injured

2 Dead In Ludhiana's Court Complex Explosion, Many Injured

Punjab,  23 Dec 2021 11:53 AM GMT

Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi said that the blast was carried out to disrupt the law and order in the state, and would be aptly punished.

An explosion shook the walls of a district and sessions court in Ludhiana's Punjab District. Two people have been confirmed dead and four injured in the blast in a bathroom in the court at 12:22 PM. The Police immediately cordoned off the areas, and soon enough, firefighters came to the spot. The explosion damaged the bathroom walls and ripped through a section of the building, apart from shattering glass of the nearby rooms.

Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi said that the blast was carried out to disrupt law and order and would be aptly punished.

'Guilty Will Not Be Spared': CM

Since the lawyers had a strike on Thursday, only a few people were at the court complex. However, after hearing the loud explosion, many people gathered around the complex to check on what had happened. "Some anti-national elements could be behind such acts as assembly elections are nearing," Charanjit Singh Channi said, adding that "the guilty will not be spared," India Today reported.

Massive Security Lapse

The deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the Chief Minister and he were on the way to the city to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the incident. Meanwhile, two members of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to visit the blast site. Another team from the National Bomb Data Centre was rushed to the spot.

Moreover, a National Security Guard (NSG) team would also send a team to look into the matter. The incident also put into light the massive security lapse since the Court complex is close to the Deputy Commissioner's office in the city's heart.

Also Read: Recalling The Eventful Term Of India's Scholar Prime Minister: PV Narasimha Rao

