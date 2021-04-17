"Received Orders To Not Conduct COVID-19 Tests": Pathology Chains Restrict Testing In Lucknow

As Coronavirus cases spike in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, testing facilities in the city have been constrained with private diagnostic laboratories not conducting tests or restricting their sample collection, reported The Economic Times.

While some pathology chains in the city claim that they have been "disallowed" to conduct the tests, others have cited logistical blockages for a reduction in sample collection.

Dr Lal Path-Labs and SRL Diagnostics claim they have not been collecting samples for COVID-19 testing for nearly 10 days, citing orders from administration to "not conduct tests".

Others like RML Mehrotra Pathology said they have stopped sample collection at centres and are only testing samples collected from hospitals due to "logistical constraints."



Nivaran Pathology and Diagnostics said that it was collecting samples between 7 am and 2 pm only.

Health City and Trauma Centre said it has stopped testing samples for the public for one week and is testing only those who are already under treatment in the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for ramping up RT-PCR tests to at least 1.5 lakh each day, however, the state is still conducting only 95,000-98,000 RT-PCR tests each day.



On Friday, April 16, an additional chief secretary for information Navneet Sehgal said that the CM has warned of action against private laboratories if they refuse to test despite having capacity.

