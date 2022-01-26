'Lok Adalat' Tableau Presented On Republic Day Parade For The First Time

Every year, on January 26, Republic Day is celebrated with great pomp and show. Millions of people around the country witness the mammoth parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi. However, this year's celebration is all the more special. While they are muted due to the COVID-19, Indians witnessed a bevvy of firsts on a special day.

In this year's parade, a tableau depicting the 'Lok Adalat' was presented for the first time ever. Under the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), 'Lok Adalat' is an alternative dispute redressal platform that looks into pending cases in the country's courts. It aims to provide speedy and timely justice to people from different walks of society.

The front part of the tableau showcases 'Nyay Sbke Liya'. The rear part depicts five fingers of a hand representing five guiding principles of Lok Adalats i.e., Accessible, Definitive, Affordable, Equitable & Timely justice for all. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/rCMNRNi2Fv — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 26, 2022

'Nyay Sabke Liye'



The theme of NALSA's tableau was "Ek Mutthi Aasman: Lok Adalat', which sheds light on the five guiding principles which are Accessible, Definitive, Affordable, Equitable and Timely justice for each and every one. Its front part showed 'Nyay Sabke Liye' that translates into 'Justice For all', one of the prime tenets of this initiative. The Print reports that the hand gesture on the tableau represents fearlessness, protection and guarantee.

Under the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, Lok Adalat got a statutory status. It aims to solve disputes that are in the pre-litigation stage or at the Panchayat level. There are three types of redressal mechanisms: National Lok Adalat, Permanent Lok Adalat, and Mobile Lok Adalat. The order passed here is considered final. From money disputes to matrimonial and labour disputes, the Lok Adalat is known for handling such cases effortlessly. In 2021, the Lok Adalat passed close to 1.27 crore verdicts.

Also Read: A Transgender And An Acid Attack Survivor Assist Lok Adalat Bench