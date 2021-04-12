'Lockdown In Karnataka If People Don't Follow COVID Norms', Warns CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that if the need arises, the state government could impose a lockdown down.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed, then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if the necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," Yediyurappa said.

"We will wait for another week. If the situation is not under control, we will think of imposing curfews or other measures required to handle the situation," The News Minute quoted chief minister BS Yediyurappa as saying.



On Sunday, Karnataka recorded over 10,000 COVID cases, of which over 7000 cases were from Bengaluru alone. He also said that if people do not follow COVID safety protocol such as social distancing and face mask, the government will have to take strict measures.On Sunday, Karnataka recorded over 10,000 COVID cases, of which over 7000 cases were from Bengaluru alone.

The state reported 40 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 12889. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 10,65,290 as per the state health department. As of now, there are 69225 active cases in the state.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also reiterated the chief minister statement and said they are not inclined towards lockdown unless people stop cooperating, reported The Times of India





Karnataka has already imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 28, in Bangalore, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, and Udupi-Manipal. "Neither me nor the chief minister is saying that we will do it. All we are saying is don't compel us to push to that extreme. Our government is not at all willing to impose lockdown," Sudhakar said.Karnataka has already imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 28, in Bangalore, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, and Udupi-Manipal.

India recorded 1,68,912 new coronavirus cases and over 900 fatalities in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of daily cases recorded for the sixth consecutive day. India also kicked off the four-day 'Tika Utsav' or vaccination festival on Sunday, as PM Modi had asked in a meeting with state chief ministers on Friday. The aim is to the vaccinate maximum number of eligible people in these four days.



Also Read: Malfunctioning Ventilators, Failed Containment Measures: Centre Flags Gap In COVID Management In Three States