'Easier To Clear Google Interview': LinkedIn User Shares Hilarious Tenants Interview Experience In Bangalore

Those who have tried house-hunting in Bangalore are well aware of the rite of passage they had to go through before an apartment owner deems them qualified to live there. Many residents have taken to social media platforms to shed light on the struggle of finding a flat to rent in Bangalore. Earlier this week, a man posted screenshots of his conversation with the house owner, where he was requested to share his LinkedIn profile to rent a house. The post instantly went viral as many people related to the difficulty of securing a decent house in the Silicon Valley of India. Recently, another techie took to his LinkedIn profile to share his story about being rejected from his "Tenants interview," and it has been garnering laughs from netizens.

Biggest Red Flag For House Owners

Ripu Daman Bhadoria, an Engineering Manager with tech giant Google, took to LinkedIn to share his joy over finally clearing his tenant interviews. Speaking about his journey with the many house owners of Bangalore, he started by conveying that he had "cleared the Google interview but failed tenant interviews in Bangalore." Bhadoria had relocated from Seattle to Bangalore in 2022 and was searching for a decent place to rent. However, what awaited him was a task much more challenging than his stints as an engineer.

Since it was the post-COVID period, there was even more demand, and many apartment owners were starting to interview prospective tenants. Bhadoria recollects how he was caught off-guard as he "miserably failed" his first-ever tenant interview. It was a wake-up call for him as he claims to have realised that tenant interviews are the real deal and much harder than the Google interview he had managed to clear.

In the professional lingo, he goes on to narrate how he strived to introspect and improve every time he failed. He would go on to ask the landlord for feedback on his interview performance, and if there were any red flags they had noticed. In an unsparing and transparent reply, the landlord would share their feedback. It was then that he realised his biggest disadvantage - Working at Google.

Having a high-paying job and a good role with a big name in the industry gave landlords the impression that Bhadoria was more likely to buy a house than rent a flat for the long term. Ending the post positively, he mentions how he successfully cleared his next tenants' interview and wrote, "feel free to reach out to me for tenant interview experiences."

How Did Netizens React?

The post on the Tenants interview garnered quite the attention with over 8,000 responses. The post's comment section was filled with a good share of the Bangalore population sharing their experiences with their landowners and hilarious cheat codes to make it past such interviews. Vishnu Rath, a fellow techie, notes, "Don't mention you are a Bachelor. You are married, and your wife and kids are in native place taking care of her covid widowed mother." He hilariously adds on how there are agencies that rent out a wife and children as a package for this purpose, with fake marriage certificates, engagement pictures, marriage and barat pictures.

Pitching on the same lines, other netizens comment about the "statistically-backed" criteria that get the maximum acceptance and liking from house owners. On the more real side, Shivani Singh commented how such processes make "Bangalore landowners a nuisance." She narrates her experience of house-hunting in Bangalore in the year 2016. She was asked a series of questions from "do you wear short skirts" to "will you have male friends coming to your place?" She ended up getting a place to live since she was with the TCS company but notes how a friend of hers from a different company couldn't find a decent place to stay for up to two months. Such experiences have made many people like Shivani avoid Bangalore at any cost.

Dropping in his understanding of the Bangalore house renting scenario, Lohith Nanjunda commented that it's simply based on the "demand and supply" idea. Explaining it further, he writes that when there were thousands of unsold or non-rented apartments, owners would wait miserably to get any tenant who would pay them anything. However, now that the situation has changed and the landowners are trying to get a good deal for themselves along with a good tenant who is "no-nonsense and can do business with them for a longer time." Stating that he does not see anything wrong with landowners wanting such security with their tenants, he throws light on the housing crisis in most parts of Europe where people usually take months to settle down.

Also Read: 'Like Being Hit When You're Down': Google Techie On Leave For Mother's Death Gets Laid Off With No Reason