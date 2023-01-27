'Like Being Hit When You're Down': Google Techie On Leave For Mother's Death Gets Laid Off With No Reason

Stories of woe continue to pour in on social media as layoff trends continue to affect corporate spaces globally. Many employees who toiled day in and out for their companies narrate how they were laid off without any reason and had to watch years of hard work and dedication go in vain. One such instance came to light when Tommy York, a former Google employee, shared his experience wherein he was laid off just after his mother passed away battling cancer.

Having to deal with being laid off is one thing, and dealing with it during a personal loss is another thing. Through a LinkedIn Post, York wrote down a thought-provoking note on how he was grateful that he could spend his time and energy with his Mom rather than overworking for a company that decided on one Friday morning that his badge doesn't work anymore.

'A Slap To The Face'

York, a former software engineer at Google, took to LinkedIn to share his personal account of being laid off from the company while he was dealing with his mother's death. He was on his bereavement leave for his Mom, who died from cancer in December when the news reached him. Writing about the unexpected news, he said, "In another world, I might've written something about the challenges of working with a parent dying of cancer or the benefits of taking space when you need it." He goes on to add that he would've probably also written about how Google has cultivated a positive culture where one can openly and honestly talk about their mental health.

With this in mind, he would have probably used the bereavement leave to undo months of anxiety, stress, and grief. However, all that he feels now is tired and disappointed as the layoff notice comes home to him. Even though he's heard worse stories of layoffs from expecting parents and Googlers on disability leave, the news regarding his layoff felt like a slap to his face, and he says it was like "being hit when you're down." York was given no splinter of time to grieve his mother's death when the layoff was slapped down upon him with no reason. Despite having worked with the tech giant for over a year, it was unclear to him about how the layoffs were determined.

York had started working with Google in December 2021, and his Mom was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer the following February. At the time, the formal orientation into Google had just ended, and he was being assigned major projects. Giving an insight into the orientation program at Google, York wrote, "onboarding at Google is challenging, there's a lot of 'just figure it out.'" It was double the challenges for him as he was also dealing with his mother's chemo appointments and the last few months of her life.

Exciting Opportunities Or Family Time? Age-Long Dilemma

Many people in today's generation are stuck in conflict regarding the work-life balance. While sustaining life and bringing bread to the table requires the money earned from work, there's also the life that is being missed out on in due course. Having lost his mother, York cracked this idea for many people online by saying, "There will always be more opportunities to work at exciting companies, but a parent dies only once. I'm grateful that I spent the time and energy I did with my Mom and not overworking for a company who might decide on one cold Friday morning that my badge doesn't work anymore." Giving his two cents on his workplace that decided one fine day to lay him off, he said that work culture takes years to build and can break quickly and easily.

In a time filled with layoff woes, York suggests that the best antidote to it is probably gratitude. Having plenty to be grateful for, he wrote that he could use the time off from Google to "just sit in one place and, like, hurt," as David Foster Wallace had once said. Concluding the post, he wrote that life goes on, and someday the post would be a self-deprecating story told to amuse and entertain, another obstacle to overcome.

York, like every other employee laid off unexpectedly, is also looking for a job to shift to. He wrote that while he would be taking a couple of months off, he would appreciate opportunities that may come his way. The post has received thousands of reactions and kind responses extended toward York and is a reminder for many to prioritise what matters the most. Commenting about the personal losses they have had to deal with during their work schedules, many people narrated incidents that broke their spirit. If anything, the comments section conveys this - Jobs and competitive salaries can be found time and again, but the days spent with your loved ones may not come back again.

