Lieutenant Governor Of Delhi Is The New 'Government' In Delhi

The central government has announced that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi(Amendment) Act 2021 in effect from April 27, 2021, according to a gazette notification. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is referred to as the Delhi government in the act. It also states that before taking any executive action on decisions of the Delhi Government's Council of Ministers, the LG's opinion "shall be obtained" on all such matters as the LG can specify, reported Live Law.

'Sad Day For Indian Democracy'



The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is Anil Baijal. The Delhi assembly would not be able to make rules for governing its procedure and conducting its business that are in conflict with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Indian Parliament, according to the act. This means that the Delhi assembly, headed by Arvind Kejriwal, would have to seek permission from the LG before acting on issues that had previously been under its jurisdiction. Anti-corruption, education, health, social welfare, tourism, the central jail, excise, several schools, hospitals, and transportation are among them. On March 24, 2021, the opposition parties protested against the Central Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Bill. Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, called it a "sad day for Indian democracy" when the Bill was passed Parliament. The central government claimed that this bill helped to resolve the ambiguities in the law.





Passage of GNCTD amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2021

The Logical Indian stands committed to enhancing the spirit of democracy in India and across the world. In light of the recent developments, it is indeed a big let down where the power of elected government to decide their future is curtailed. We request the Central government to reconsider the decision and strengthen democracy in every way possible.

