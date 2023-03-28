All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Layoff Crisis Continues: Over 23,000 Techies Get Unemployed In 82 Indian Startups

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representative)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Layoff Crisis Continues: Over 23,000 Techies Get Unemployed In 82 Indian Startups

Ananya Behera

Writer: Ananya Behera

Ananya Behera

Ananya Behera

Remote Intern

I am a Master student of Mass Communication and Media Technologies freshly venturing into the professional field of writing, content creation and media. Information regarding national and global affairs, arts, philosophy and new media phenomena have my attention; with focus on shaping authentic and coherent pieces.

See article by Ananya Behera

India,  28 March 2023 8:36 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ananya Behera

Ananya Behera

Ananya Behera

Remote Intern

I am a Master student of Mass Communication and Media Technologies freshly venturing into the professional field of writing, content creation and media. Information regarding national and global affairs, arts, philosophy and new media phenomena have my attention; with focus on shaping authentic and coherent pieces.

See article by Ananya Behera

The consistent trend of layoffs since the last year is surprisingly being led by companies who were earlier considered to be the biggest mass recruiters in the private sector.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

As the fear of recession has started to aggravate the layoff rates, more than 23,000 employees have been compromised by at least 82 startups in India. As per a report in Inc42, 19 ed-tech startups, including four unicorns have laid off a concerning number of 8,460 employees till date.This consistent trend of layoffs since the last year is surprisingly being led by companies who were earlier considered to be the biggest mass recruiters in the private sector. Some of these companies are BYJU'S, Ola, OYO, Meesho, MPL, LivSpace, Innovaccer, Udaan, Unacademy and Vedantu, as per a report in Business Insider.

It is observed that sudden strike on number of employees is happening the in Education, Design and Lifestyle sectors with dominance in the corporate world. Home interiors and renovation platform ‘Livspace’ laid off at least 100 employees as part of cost-cutting measures. ‘SaaS’ platform for online stores 'Dukaan, laid off nearly 30 per cent of its workforce, or around 60 employees, and both of the actions were taken in the span of last two weeks.

Online higher education facility, ‘upGrad’ laid off nearly 30 per cent of its workforce at its subsidiary ‘Campus’

Layoff Crisis & Market Conditions

The list continues with social media company ‘ShareChat’ (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd) laying off 20 per cent of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions. The list continues with social media company ‘ShareChat’ (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd) laying off 20 percent of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions. Global delivery management platform named ‘FarEye’ laid off 90 employees. This was its second layoffs in about eight months during the economic meltdown.

Since the onset of this year, the rate of layoffs by Indian startups have increased to jarring height, which poses threat to the livelihood of many resident Indians who possess eligibility, qualification and skills, but unfortunately consistently decreasing space to fit in.

Hiked competition amongst the many successful Indian-origin companies combined with the anticipated recession in the Indian economic scenario could be blamed as the cause of the problem; a vigilant check on the recruitment patterns and job security provided by the companies to their employees is necessary at this point.

Also Read: Telangana: Arogya Mahila Scheme Takes Healthcare Services To More Than 11,000 Women

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ananya Behera
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ananya Behera
Layoff 
Unemployment 
techies 
Indian Startup 
Edutech 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X