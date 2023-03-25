All section
Telangana: Arogya Mahila Scheme Takes Healthcare Services To More Than 11,000 Women

Image Credits: Twitter/@ArogyaTelangana

Good Governance
25 March 2023

Launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Arogya Mahila scheme aims at providing comprehensive healthcare facilities exclusively for women every Tuesday in Telangana's government hospitals.

The success of a scheme lies with the number of people it reaches out to and benefits. The Telangana Government had launched the Arogya Mahila programme across government hospitals to take healthcare facilities to women of all age groups.

The project was charted in a way such that it would provide comprehensive healthcare facilities exclusively for women every Tuesday in government hospitals. Ever since being launched, more than 11,120 women have availed healthcare services under the scheme, and the number continues to grow.


Creating Awareness Regarding Health

Launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Arogya Mahila scheme was initially made available in 100 government hospitals and gradually expanded to 1,200 healthcare facilities. Under the scheme, the health department carries out exclusive health camps offering women about 57 different types of health services. At the time of the launch, Health Minister T Harish Rao had urged all women to make the best use of the facilities and ensure they remain in their best health.

As per reports released by New Indian Express, the Arogya Mahila programme screened about 4,793 women on the first Tuesday after its launch (March 14). By the second Tuesday (March 21), the number steadily increased, with 6,328 women visiting the government hospital to avail health care services, and more than 975 of them received the necessary medication. Out of these, more than 3,000 women underwent breast cancer tests and oral cancer tests. Nearly thousands took cervical cancer tests, urinary bladder infection tests, micronutrient deficiency tests, thyroid tests, and CBP tests.

These are medical tests that women are required to keep a check on after a certain age but largely ignore to do so. With the government bringing together health camps exclusively for women, they are encouraged to go ahead and take these tests. As the camp is open to women of all ages, every slight to big deficiency or disorder can be tested and made aware of. After the tests, women who were required to undergo advanced medical care were referred to the nearest centres.

Also Read: This Bangalore Based Digital Platform Aims To Improve Indian Women Healthcare Access Without Judgement

