Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra, Ministers Son Accused Of Killing Farmers Released On Bail

Image Credit- India Today

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra, Minister's Son Accused Of Killing Farmers Released On Bail

Uttar Pradesh,  28 Jan 2023 5:49 AM GMT

According to the FIR registered with the UP Police, at least four farmers were mowed down by an SUV where Ashish Mishra was seated, after which furious farmers allegedly lynched the SUV driver and two BJP workers.

Ashish Mishra, the son of Ajay Kumar Mishra, the current Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, was released from prison on Friday (January 27) after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Vipin Kumar Mishra, the Senior Superintendent of the Kheri District Jail, stated, "He (Ashish Mishra) has been released from the jail. We have got the release order from the sessions court."

The apex court on Wednesday (January 26) granted interim bail for eight weeks to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur violence that occurred in October, which claimed the lives of eight people. Further, a two-judge bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari directed that he shall not remain in Uttar Pradesh or Delhi during interim bail.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

In the Tikunia district of Lakhimpur Kheri, on October 3, 2021, Keshav Prasad Maurya, the then Deputy Chief Minister of UP, was scheduled to pay a visit to the area. During the time, the farmers protested against his visit, which led to violence claiming the lives of eight people, reported NDTV.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered with the UP Police, at least four farmers were mowed down by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) where Ashish Mishra was seated, after which the driver of the SUV and two workers of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) were allegedly lynched by furious farmers. Further, a journalist was also killed in the violence.

Ashish Mishra's Arrest & Bail

Just a few days after the incident, Ashish Misgra was arrested on October 9, 2021, and following an Allahabad High Court order, was released on bail on February 15, 2022. Later, the top court cancelled the bail on April 18, 2022, granted by UP HC to Mishra and directed him to surrender in a week, which he did on April 14 last year.

It remanded the bail application to the HC for fresh adjudication within three months "in a fair, impartial and dispassionate manner, and keeping in view the settled parameters". The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC had on July 26 last year rejected Mishra's bail plea. He had challenged the HC's order in the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Delhi High Court Issues New Instructions For Rape Victims Whose Pregnancy Exceeds 24 Weeks

