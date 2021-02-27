Chattisgarh: Deprived Of Safe Drinking Water, Villagers In Kundru Forced To Consume Drainage Water

In a shocking incident, villagers in Chhattisgarh's Kundru village are forced to consume drainage water due to the non-availability of hand pump water in the village.

Villagers drinking drainage water allegedly due to the non-availability of hand pump water in Chhattisgarh's Kundru village.



Zila Panchayat CEO, Balrampur says, "A team will inspect the region to make arrangements for clean drinking water, or else, people would fall ill." pic.twitter.com/Ox3YacXF4n — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

Deprived of drinking water facilities, villagers are compelled to dig out water from a drain for drinking. Villagers are dependent on the hand pump water for drinking, bathing, washing utensils, clothes and cooking.

As soon as the incident was reported, Zila Panchayat CEO of Balrampur assured that arrangements will be made for clean drinking water for all villagers.

"A team will inspect the region to make arrangements for clean drinking water, or else, people would fall ill", the official said.

Earlier in the past, villages in the Balrampur district had also reported a shortage of drinking water.

As per reports, there was a massive shortage of clean drinking water last year in Sursa village of Balrampur district.

A report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in November 2019 said that hand pumps constitute a major source of drinking water for households in rural areas, while urban India is largely dependent on piped water supply.



The study revealed that about 42.9% of households in rural areas use hand pumps as the main source of drinking water, while 40.9% of households in urban areas use piped water.

