All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Agitation Continues: KSEBs Protests Against Electricity Bill 2022 Sees New Course Of Action

Image Credits: Kairali News and Youtube

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Agitation Continues: KSEB's Protests Against Electricity Bill 2022 Sees New Course Of Action

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Kerala,  10 Aug 2022 3:32 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

As the Union minister refers the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 to a parliamentary standing committee, KSEB's statewide protests views it as a partial success and considers a new course of action for the agitations.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Providing a brief relief, the Union Power Minister R K Singh has referred the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 to a parliamentary standing committee for consultations instead of tabling it in the Lok Sabha. This move was adopted after widespread protests had erupted against the amendments that would privatise the electricity supply in India.

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had announced statewide protests along the same lines, and they have announced that they would firmly move with the protests until the Bill is quashed.

Declaring Partial Success

On August 8, a group of KSEB employees mass boycotted their work and demonstrated against the Centre's recommendation to privatise the power distribution network. They were soon joined by other trade unions such as the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Swathantra Thozhilali Union (STU).

With the Central Government referring the Amendment Bill 2022 to a parliamentary committee for consultations, the various trade unions in the KSEB have announced that the statewide protests have been a partial success. The next action will be taken in due course as the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers will convene in New Delhi on August 9. MG Suresh Kumar, President of the KSEB Officers Association, has said that they believe that the coordination committee meeting of engineers would be able to make the right interventions against the bill.

However, the KSEB has also declared that the protests would not stop until the bill is quashed entirely.

"The BJP(ruling government) has got a majority in the parliamentary committee, still the protesting entities should be able to highlight the consequences of privatisation", said Suresh Kumar, to the New Indian Express.

The parliamentary standing committee consists of 19 members in total, headed by Rajiv Ranjan of JDU and a majority of BJP leaders. However, strong opposition has played against the bill from several state electricity boards and power engineers.

Widespread Oppositions Playing Into The Equation

N K Premachandran, Member of Parliament from Kerala, had voiced his opposition against the bill at the Lok Sabha, claiming that it went against the constitutional structure of federalism. Along similar lines, many states and parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal, and the Congress, made sure to put forth their concerns on Bill's privatisation policies.

Over 27 Lakh power engineers rejected the bill and demanded that the government retract the bill. They believe that the passing of such a policy would lead to major loss and monopolisation of the power industry in India. Staging protests across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and so on, they ensured that their point was put across to the government before discussing the bill.

Also Read: No, Electricity Has Not Been Free For Kashmiris Since Independence! Viral Posts Are False

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
KSEB 
Electricity amendment bill 
Kerala 
Protests 

Must Reads

My Story: 'Despite Being 80% Disabled, I Decided To Fulfil Purpose Of Life'
Agitation Continues: KSEB's Protests Against Electricity Bill 2022 Sees New Course Of Action
Photo Of Kerala Homestay Viral With False Anti-Reservation Narrative
Did Centre Waive Off Baba Ramdev's Loans Worth Rs 2,212 Crore? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading
Similar Posts
East-West Corridor Project: Indias First-Ever Underwater Metro Expected To Be Completed By June 2023
Trending

East-West Corridor Project: India's First-Ever Underwater Metro Expected To Be Completed By June...

The Logical Indian Crew
Bengaluru: Belathur Residents Protest Against BBMP Over Poor Road Conditions After Rainfall
Trending

Bengaluru: Belathur Residents Protest Against BBMP Over Poor Road Conditions After Rainfall

The Logical Indian Crew
After 75 Years! 92-Year-Old Jalandhar Man Reunites With Nephew Lost During India-Pakistan Partition Riots
Trending

After 75 Years! 92-Year-Old Jalandhar Man Reunites With Nephew Lost During India-Pakistan Partition...

The Logical Indian Crew
Grim Aviation Reality! Air India Reported 184 Technical Snags In Past 1 Year, IndiGo 98: Centre
Trending

Grim Aviation Reality! Air India Reported 184 Technical Snags In Past 1 Year, IndiGo 98: Centre

The Logical Indian Crew
Kidnapped Girl Reunited With Family After 9 Years, Found With The Help Of Old Missing Poster
Trending

Kidnapped Girl Reunited With Family After 9 Years, Found With The Help Of Old 'Missing Poster'

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X