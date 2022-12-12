Reviving Heritage Mode Of Transport, Kolkata Trams To Receive Facelift With Digitisation & Modifications

Home to India's only tram service, Kolkata has served thousands of its residents with the heritage mode of transport. Over the years, the service was discontinued on several routes owing to fewer people using it. Authorities also started considering it an outcast in today's metropolitan transport milieu.

However, tram lovers in the city are not ready to let the iconic buses on rail gradually disappear in the time castles of history. They have convinced Calcutta Tramways to give an uplift to the trams so that more people can use the service for convenience and eco-friendly causes. The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has agreed to the proposals and will work towards making the trams more user-friendly and relevant again.

Higher Frequency & Less Traffic Congestion

Started in 1902, the Kolkata tram service has been a significant part of the city's landscape and identity. Held in high esteem, the service not only holds up to its heritage but is also eco-friendly, cheaper and convenient.

To revive the service and correspond to Kolkata's nostalgic era of trams, the Calcutta Tramways Users' Association (CTUA) has suggested a higher frequency of trams to service more passengers in a day. Calcutta Tramways Users' Association (CTUA) President Debasish Bhattacharya said, "We are campaigning for a return to a high-frequency tram service as it is both environmentally friendly and an inexpensive mode of transport", reported The Economic Times.

Authorities are also optimistic that traffic congestion in the city will significantly lower once people start using trams. WBTC Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kapur has stated that several tram lines were closed for operations due to the metro line projects, but once the construction of these metro lines is completed, the WBTC will regain control of the tram lines. Consequently, more tram lines will be open for operation and facilitate higher frequencies.

Digitising & Modifying Tram Services

After increasing the frequency of trams, the authorities plan to introduce a colour-coded tramway map with all the accurate routes that will enable people to plan their travel. Additionally, 'Pathadisha', a digital app for commuters using public transport, will allow commuters to book their tickets and pay online.

Existing trams and tramlines will be modified so as to keep the heritage alive but also be convenient for the travellers. The trams will be Wi-Fi-enabled and air-conditioned. Moreover, authorities are also planning to introduce themes for trams such as libraries, art galleries, museums, and cafés. Kapur said that the themes will do justice to the city's cultural ethos.

The WBTC has already introduced several such trams: the Partition Museum tram stationed at the Nonakpur tram depot, the 'Smarnika' tram museum with air-conditioned café at the Esplanade Depot, the Tram World Kolkata that has been made by converting old trams into multiple zones of art, music, and photos. Several such trams have received a great response from the commuters, and the authorities aim to build continuing momentum.

CTUA President Debasish Bhattacharya stated that Calcutta Tramways have all the requisite qualifications needed to gain the UNESCO World Heritage tag, and the authorities should work to win the status.

Tram Lovers Rejoice

Snigdha Sengupta, 21, is a banker who was born and brought up in Kolkata. While speaking about the impending facelift for trams, she told The Logical Indian, "If the tram service is modified, it will bring a dynamic shift in Kolkata transport's picture. They are an environment-friendly alternative and will emit lesser pollution compared to the other modes of transport. We already have the metro, but I'm sure that people will prefer trams whenever they can, simply for the nostalgia and the heritage."

Ashish Mondal, a father of two and a resident of Kolkata, told The Logical Indian that he is very excited about the trams and is looking forward to using them much more regularly. "When I was a child, I used to frequently travel in the tram with my grandfather. We used to go to meet our relatives, shop, or just run some errands. I have very fond memories of him, the tram, and the city. I want to relive those memories as much as I can, and I also want to pass similar memories of me to my children", he expressed.

The trams are nostalgia-inducing elements of the city's landscape, and once modified, residents of Kolkata and those touring the city will utilise the iconic mode of transport to revive a part of India's history.

