Kolkata Model Found Dead At Her Residence, Second Such Incident In Three Days

Image Credit- Facebook/ Manjusha Neogi

Kolkata Model Found Dead At Her Residence, Second Such Incident In Three Days

West Bengal,  27 May 2022 12:04 PM GMT

The deceased, identified as Manjusha Neogi, was suffering from acute depression after the death of her friend and colleague in the industry, Bidisha De Majumder, two days before.

In another such incident in a span of three days, a model was found dead at her Kolkata residence in the city's Patauli district.

The deceased has been identified as Manjusha Neogi, whose mother claimed that her daughter was suffering from acute depression after her friend and colleague, Bidisha De Majumder, died two days ago.

Second Incident In Three Days

In a report by The New Indian Express, Manjusha's body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem to know the cause of her death, said a police officer.

Manjusha's mother said, "My daughter was severely depressed following her friend Bidisha's death and was constantly talking about her since then."

Bidisha De Majumder, a popular name in bridal make-up photoshoots, was found hanging on Wednesday, May 25, inside her apartment in Kolkata's Dumdum district.

Pallabi Dey, a famous television actress, was also found hanging inside her apartment in Kolkata's Garfa district around a fortnight ago.

Why Do Celebrities Commit Suicide?

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began, news of celebrity suicides has been highly prevalent. Many people believe that they commit suicide because of mental health issues and take their own lives because they do not have anyone to talk to about their feelings and what they are facing.

When we talk about actors who committed suicide because of mental health issues, Sushant Singh Rajput, Asif Basra, Jiah Khan and Pratyusha Banerjee are some names among others which come to mind.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the debate on the importance was reignited and showed how difficult it is for the celebrities to cope under pressure and always being in the spotlight.

Also Read: Historical: 'Sex Workers Entitled To Dignity', Supreme Court Calls Prostitution A 'Profession'

