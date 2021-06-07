Kolkata Gets Its First Drive-In Vaccination Facility

Last week, Kolkata got its first drive-in vaccination centre. On June 4, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) launched the facility at Quest Mall in Park Circus for those above 45 years of age, reported Hindustan Times.

Those wanting to get the jab to need to book their slots KMC's WhatsApp bot. One needs to send a WhatsApp message to the number 83359 99000. Preregistration of the CoWIN portal is mandatory for booking via WhatsApp. One also needs to provide their vehicle number for booking the slot. The facility will be operational in the mall's parking lot till June 15.

"We can operate even after June 15, if KMC asks us to. The goal is to help society. 400 slots have been booked for the day. If we are given more jabs, we can continue. All one needs to do is register on CoWIN and send their own and vehicles' details to the KMC issued number," Dipak Sen, Managing Director, Quest India Properties, told India Today.

Unlike other cities where such facilities have been opened up, the drive-in centre in Kolkata will not permit two or three-wheelers to enter its premises. Only four-wheelers with a maximum of four occupants will be allowed. Once slots are booked, the cars will be allowed to enter the premises only half an hour before the scheduled time for vaccination. If anyone misses the specified time slot for the jab, his/her vehicle will not able allowed to enter the premises.

Last week, a vaccination on wheels drive was launched by the KMC to inoculate priority group members who have not been able to get the vaccine at the clinics. More than 200 people got their jab on the first day of the drive-in vaccine initiative. About 400 slots were booked for the second day.

