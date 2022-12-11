All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
MLA With No Criminal Record & A Bus Drivers Son: Know About Newly Appointed CMs of Gujarat & HP

Image Credits: Twitter/ Bhupendra Patel, Wikipedia, Parliament of India

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

MLA With No Criminal Record & A Bus Driver's Son: Know About Newly Appointed CMs of Gujarat & HP

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

India,  11 Dec 2022 8:33 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

While one has a spotless criminal record, the other made it to the assembly house after a humble childhood when he worked at a milk shop. Both the chief ministers have defeated their opponents with huge numbers and have five years to show their capabilities.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a record 156 seats in the Gujarat assembly election in 2022, surpassing the previous 149 seats established by Congress in the 1985 assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Congress has reclaimed Himachal Pradesh after a tough battle with the BJP, winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. Bhupendra Patel was elected as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, while Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was elected Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

CM With Spotless Criminal Record

The freshly elected BJP MLAs chose Bhupendra Patel as the Chief Minister of the parliamentary party on Saturday, ensuring that he will serve as Gujarat's chief minister for another term. The new administration will be sworn in on Monday afternoon.

Party leaders were shocked when Bhupendra Patel's name was revealed as Vijay Rupani's successor in 2021. One year and three months later, the Ghatlodia MLA was elected as the BJP's legislative party leader following the BJP's notable victory in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. He is no longer a surprise candidate but a chief minister who created history with his record-breaking win.

In 2017, after defeating Shashikant Patel of the Congress by more than 1 lakh votes, Bhupendra Patel was elected as an MLA for the first time. Before running for the Assembly, he was involved in municipal politics. He previously held a variety of administrative positions with civic organizations and was the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority's chairman. He presided over Memnagar Nagarpalika.

An engineer by profession, he is hailed for his spotless record as he has never been the subject of a criminal investigation since his politics debut, reported the Hindustan Times.

Moving Up The Ladder

Sukhvinder Singh Satu, a four-time MLA whose politics are steeped in the National Students Union of India, the Congress's student branch, has been appointed the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. He will take the oath of office as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday in Shimla. The Congress leadership chose Sukhu as the new chief minister on Saturday during a CLP meeting held in the state, two days after the Congress ousted the BJP by gaining 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly.

Sukhu was born on March 26, 1964, in Sera village of Hamirpur district, to Rasil Singh, a driver for Himachal Road Transport Corporation, and Sansar Dei, a housewife. Sukhu, 58, came from humble beginnings and worked at a milk shop in Chhota Shimla in his early years. He rose through the ranks to become the party's state unit president for a record six years, from 2013 to 2019, amid clashes with six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

He will be the first Congress leader from Lower Himachal, including territories integrated into Himachal in 1966, such as Nalagarh, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and the lower hills of Kullu. Following the BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal, he will become the second chief minister from the Hamirpur district.

Also Read: From Highest Voter Turnout In Tribal-Dominated Seat To Morbi Hero's Win, Gujarat Assembly Elections See BJP's Record-Breaking Win

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Deepthi Rao
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
CM 
Gujarat 
Himachal Pradesh 
Assembly Elections 2022 
Bhupendra Patel 
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu 

Must Reads

Determined To Help The Under Privileged, Odisha Guest Lecturer Moonlights As Porter For Education Of Poor Kids
Sustainable Infrastructure! In A First, Vizag Startup Releases EPD For Carbon-Negative Construction Bricks
Kerala: Seed Farm In Aluva Declared As First Carbon Neutral Farm In India, CM Pinarayi Announces
Tamil Nadu: Govt To Include LGBTQIA+ Issues In School Curricula, Aims To Work Towards Inclusivity
Similar Posts
Sustainable Infrastructure! In A First, Vizag Startup Releases EPD For Carbon-Negative Construction Bricks
Trending

Sustainable Infrastructure! In A First, Vizag Startup Releases EPD For Carbon-Negative Construction...

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala: Seed Farm In Aluva Declared As First Carbon Neutral Farm In India, CM Pinarayi Announces
Trending

Kerala: Seed Farm In Aluva Declared As First Carbon Neutral Farm In India, CM Pinarayi Announces

Ronit Kumar Singh
Insane & Criminal: Nobel Peace Prize Winners Denounce Russias War On Ukraine
Trending

'Insane & Criminal': Nobel Peace Prize Winners Denounce Russia's War On Ukraine

The Logical Indian Crew
Resolving Traffic Woes! Heres How Bangalore Police Are Finding Solutions To The Citys Biggest Challenge
Trending

Resolving Traffic Woes! Here's How Bangalore Police Are Finding Solutions To The City's Biggest...

The Logical Indian Crew
Know Where India Stands In Protecting Citizens Rights & Events That Challenged Worlds Largest Democracy
Trending

Know Where India Stands In Protecting Citizens' Rights & Events That Challenged World's Largest...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X