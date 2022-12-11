MLA With No Criminal Record & A Bus Driver's Son: Know About Newly Appointed CMs of Gujarat & HP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a record 156 seats in the Gujarat assembly election in 2022, surpassing the previous 149 seats established by Congress in the 1985 assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Congress has reclaimed Himachal Pradesh after a tough battle with the BJP, winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. Bhupendra Patel was elected as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, while Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was elected Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

CM With Spotless Criminal Record

The freshly elected BJP MLAs chose Bhupendra Patel as the Chief Minister of the parliamentary party on Saturday, ensuring that he will serve as Gujarat's chief minister for another term. The new administration will be sworn in on Monday afternoon.

Party leaders were shocked when Bhupendra Patel's name was revealed as Vijay Rupani's successor in 2021. One year and three months later, the Ghatlodia MLA was elected as the BJP's legislative party leader following the BJP's notable victory in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. He is no longer a surprise candidate but a chief minister who created history with his record-breaking win.

In 2017, after defeating Shashikant Patel of the Congress by more than 1 lakh votes, Bhupendra Patel was elected as an MLA for the first time. Before running for the Assembly, he was involved in municipal politics. He previously held a variety of administrative positions with civic organizations and was the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority's chairman. He presided over Memnagar Nagarpalika.

An engineer by profession, he is hailed for his spotless record as he has never been the subject of a criminal investigation since his politics debut, reported the Hindustan Times.

Moving Up The Ladder

Sukhvinder Singh Satu, a four-time MLA whose politics are steeped in the National Students Union of India, the Congress's student branch, has been appointed the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. He will take the oath of office as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday in Shimla. The Congress leadership chose Sukhu as the new chief minister on Saturday during a CLP meeting held in the state, two days after the Congress ousted the BJP by gaining 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly.

Sukhu was born on March 26, 1964, in Sera village of Hamirpur district, to Rasil Singh, a driver for Himachal Road Transport Corporation, and Sansar Dei, a housewife. Sukhu, 58, came from humble beginnings and worked at a milk shop in Chhota Shimla in his early years. He rose through the ranks to become the party's state unit president for a record six years, from 2013 to 2019, amid clashes with six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

He will be the first Congress leader from Lower Himachal, including territories integrated into Himachal in 1966, such as Nalagarh, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and the lower hills of Kullu. Following the BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal, he will become the second chief minister from the Hamirpur district.

Also Read: From Highest Voter Turnout In Tribal-Dominated Seat To Morbi Hero's Win, Gujarat Assembly Elections See BJP's Record-Breaking Win