Top Maoist Leader 'Dubashi Sankar' With Rs 20 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Odisha

Odisha Police on Tuesday, September 14, arrested a top Maoist leader in the state's Koraput district during a search operation. Cash and arms were seized from his possession.

Dubashi Sankar alias Mahender alias Arun, who is also a member of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), carried ₹20 lakh cash reward on his head. This is the first arrest of such a high-ranked Maoist cadre in the last 20 years, The Times of India reported.

A leader of the state military commission (SMC) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), Sankar was nabbed from a forest area adjoining Noaro village by district voluntary force jawans, special operations group, and the BSF. He was known by multiple names such as Mahender, Ramesh, and Mahesh.

"This is the first time a Maoist leader of such high rank has been arrested in Odisha," the DGP Abhay said, reported NDTV.

Police recovered one Insas Rifle, 10 rounds of ammunition, cash of ₹ 35,500, a radio, a mobile phone, among other items from his possession.

Who Is Dubashi Sankar?

The Maoist leader has allegedly killed many security personnel in the past. During interrogation, he admitted that he was involved in various criminal cases, including the Govindpalli landmine blast in Koraput on April 4, 2010, that killed 11 police personnel.



He was wanted by the police in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana for his alleged role in heinous crimes, which included murder cases and conspiracy to wage a war against the country.



He was booked in 18 cases in Malkangiri district and two cases in Koraput. Police had also registered 32 cases against him in Visakhapatnam and 24 cases in Telangana.



According to police, Sankar has allegedly killed 10 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on April 12, 2009, at Damanjodi. Besides, he was involved in the killing of four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Janiguda ambush in Malkangiri's Chitrakonda area on February 10, 2012.

Joining Maoist Group

In 1987, Sankar had joined the Maoist organisation as a party member in the Indrapuriyal area committee in Andhra Pradesh. In 2003, he was promoted to the rank of special zonal committee member (SZCM) and later joined Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) in 2004. He joined the state military commission (SMC) of the CPI (Maoist) in 2010.

