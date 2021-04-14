28-Yr-Old Surat Man Booked For Posting Morphed Video Of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

A 28-year-old Surat resident Kishan Rupani was arrested on Monday (April 12, 2021) for allegedly posting a morphed video of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The police have registered a case. After recording the accused Kishan's statement, he was released on bail.

According to the Surat crime branch, Kishan Rupani is extremely active on social media and has more than 5,00,000 followers on his Instagram page "gujju_smilly". The morphed video of the Chief Minister went viral on social media. He used Taylor Swift's song 'I Knew You Were Trouble' within the video.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Patel said the suspect claimed he posted the video for 'likes' on his social media account. The police found the video when scanning social media for Covid-related faux news.

"We have never seen a police station nor have the police come home in my entire life. This is the first time, because of my son, that the police have come to my home," Arvindbhai Rupani, Kishan's father, told Indian Express.



"We would see my son sitting for hours with his mobile phone, but I am sure my son is innocent, and he has not done anything to defame such an important person," added his father.

"We have seized his mobile phone and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory to get more information," Patel said.

Also Read: Amazon India To Cover C OVID-19 Vaccine Cost For Over 10 Lakh People, Including Employees, Sellers And Others