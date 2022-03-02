Power Of Social Media! Meet Kerela's Balloon Seller Who Has Become An Internet Sensation

All section
Power Of Social Media! Meet Kerelas Balloon Seller Who Has Become An Internet Sensation

Image Credit- Instagram/AK Stories

Kerala,  2 March 2022

A small-town girl who was earning her life by selling balloons faced hardship in her life, but her photographs that spread like wildfire on the internet changed her life.

Social media holds a lot of power to change someone's life; Kisbo is one of the examples. A Kerala native girl, Kisbo Mol, became an internet sensation after her few pictures went viral on the internet. A small-town girl who was earning her life by selling balloons faced hardship in her life, but her photographs that spread like wildfire on the internet changed her life, reported English News J.

Father Passed Away At Young Age

Kisbo Mol, born in an underprivileged house, always fronted difficulties in her life, but this was not an end to her miseries at a young age as, after some time, she met the biggest challenge in her life, as her father passed away. After her father's death, Kisbo started selling balloons for survival for her family along with her mother.

Life-Changing Moment

Every cloud has a silver lining; Kisbo and her mother went selling balloons in a fair held in Conoor, Kerela. This visit changed her life upside down, as there she caught a photographer's attention and was asked to be photographed. These pictures spread like wildfire on social media and became a famous face.

After these pictures went viral on social media, one of the beauty salons owners of Konoor gave Kisbo a complete magnificent makeover that included essential skincare to makeup and was draped in a beautiful saree. The beauty salon owner later arranged a photography session, where a professional photographer clicked some exquisite photos of her, as those pictures went too viral.

Mother's Desire

Kisbo's mother Kanchan wants her daughter to be highly educated and self-sufficient in the future, and she wants her daughter's life to be transformed and doesn't want her to be a balloon seller in the future.

After Kisbo's picture went viral, her mother appealed to the public and asked them to support and help her secure to achieve a better future in her life.

Also Read: Supreme Court Directs States To Continue Identifying Sex Workers, Distribute Dry Ration

Kisbo Mol 
Balloon Seller 
Internet Sensation 
Makeover 
Kerala 

X